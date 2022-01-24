Generate Capital Promotes Darryl Carbonaro to General Counsel; Hires Lisa Schule as Managing Director for Corporate Equity Investments

Promotion and hiring of leaders with deep sustainability expertise will drive continued expansion





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generate Capital, a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform, today announced that Darryl Carbonaro has been promoted to General Counsel. Generate also announced it has hired Lisa Schule as a Managing Director on the investment team. Schule is a successful growth-equity investor with 22 years of experience investing in energy and resource efficiency companies that address climate change.

Mr. Carbonaro has served as Head of Legal for Generate since 2017, establishing and growing the company’s in-house legal operations. Mr. Carbonaro joins the company’s Management Committee and will oversee growth of the legal and compliance functions as Generate expands its reach as the one-stop shop for financing the leading technology companies and project developers driving the Infrastructure Revolution.

At Generate, Mr. Carbonaro has led the legal work supporting more than $4 billion in financings across hundreds of transactions, including some of the most exciting new areas of sustainable infrastructure, such as community solar, microgrids, electric and hydrogen-powered mobility, and renewable natural gas. Additionally, he recently led the process for the Generate’s conversion to a Public Benefit Corporation.

“Darryl’s expertise and counsel have been invaluable in helping Generate grow into the company it is today,” said Scott Jacobs, chief executive officer and co-founder of Generate. “He has built a phenomenal legal department with the capabilities to support the diversity of technologies and markets in the energy transition, and he has become a stalwart of our company’s culture. We’re thrilled he is taking on this expanded role at such an exciting juncture for the company.”

Mr. Carbonaro has spent more than 20 years in infrastructure and asset finance. Prior to Generate, he served as Assistant General Counsel at Bank of America, where he helped launch the bank’s renewable energy finance group. He began his legal career at White & Case in New York as a project finance attorney. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Mr. Carbonaro was a chemical engineer focused on waste control and environmental impact in the chemical process industry. He earned his JD from Pace Law School and a BS in chemical engineering from Drexel University.

“I am honored that the company has asked me to serve as its first general counsel. It has been a pleasure to build a legal function to support the stellar investment team at Generate, and I look forward to Generate’s next chapter of growth,” Mr. Carbonaro said.

Lisa Schule brings decades of private equity investment experience in sustainability growth companies to Generate. Based in Washington, D.C., she will be responsible for expanding the company’s growing corporate equity investment activities across the sustainability landscape, including sustainable infrastructure, transportation, renewable power, resource efficiency, smart cities and the circular economy.

“Lisa is a hugely important addition to our team and our expertise base as we expand the ways we support the leading companies of the resource revolution,” Jacobs shared. “Entrepreneurs need several types of financing and many types of help as we face the ever-more-urgent threat of the climate crisis together. Lisa’s expertise in sustainability and her track record of helping build leading companies will be integral to our success at our mission, to the growth of our partners and to our collective ability to solve the most pressing problems of our time.”

Schule was most recently a Managing Director at the Global Environment Fund, leading the firm’s U.S. investment activities in energy and sustainability. Lisa also worked at Perseus, LLC investing in energy technology and clean energy solutions and held several roles in PECO Energy’s wholesale power division. Lisa graduated magna cum laude from Amherst College and has a law degree from Georgetown University School of Law.

“I’ve long admired Generate and its ability to provide sustainable solutions that have enormous immediate impacts, both environmentally and economically,” Schule stated. “I am excited to join the team and work with Generate to continue to build out the suite of comprehensive funding options for leading companies at this critical moment in the resource revolution.”

About Generate

Generate Capital, PBC is a leading sustainable infrastructure company driving the infrastructure revolution. Generate builds, owns, operates and finances solutions for clean energy, transportation, water, waste and digital infrastructure. Founded in 2014, Generate partners with over 40 technology and project developers and owns and operates more than 2,000 assets globally. Generate is the one-stop shop offering pioneers of the infrastructure revolution tailored funding and support needed to get projects built. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable resources to thousands of customers, companies, communities, school districts and universities. Together, we are rebuilding the world. For more information, please visit www.generatecapital.com.

