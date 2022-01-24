GlobalPlatform Brings IoT Security Certification Workshop to Austin

Experts from leading companies in the IoT ecosystem will showcase real life examples demonstrating how the SESIP methodology addresses the scale and complexity of IoT security evaluation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GlobalPlatform, the standard for secure digital devices and services, will host a Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms (SESIP) methodology workshop in Austin, Texas on April 14. The full-day workshop will showcase how the methodology offers an optimized approach for evaluating the security of connected products that meets the specific compliance, security, privacy and scalability challenges of the evolving IoT ecosystem.

Published by GlobalPlatform in 2020, SESIP is mappable to multiple IoT requirements, to prove compliancy with standards and regulations and reduce fragmentation, cost and time-to-market for IoT stakeholders. The methodology also allows for the ’composition and reuse’ of certified components, so that they can be used to meet the requirements of multiple markets.

“In aligning with global security requirements from ETSI, IEC and NIST to name a few, SESIP is bringing the entire IoT security certification ecosystem together by sharing an evaluation methodology that enables the reuse of certified components,” comments Gil Bernabeu, GlobalPlatform Technical Director. “The Austin workshop presents a unique opportunity to delegates from throughout IoT to see real life applications of the methodology and learn how it can address their specific business and technical needs.”

The workshop will be presented by GlobalPlatform’s Chair, Stéphanie El Rhomri, alongside keynotes from NIST, SGS Brightsight and Winbond. It also involves live presentations and use cases by speakers from Amazon, Arm, IoXT, NXP, STMicroelectronics, Trust CB, and Winbond.

Sponsored by SGS Brightsight and Winbond, the workshop takes place at the Courtyard & Residence Inn, Austin Downtown Center. It will also be available virtually for those unable to travel. Register for the workshop here.

About GlobalPlatform

GlobalPlatform is a technical standards organization that enables the efficient launch and management of innovative, secure-by-design digital services and devices, which deliver end-to-end security, privacy, simplicity and convenience to users. It achieves this by providing standardized technologies and certifications that empower technology and service providers to develop, certify, deploy and manage digital services and devices in line with their business, security, regulatory and data protection needs. Key offerings include secure component specifications; the Device Trust Architecture for accessing secure services within a device; the IoTopia Framework for secure launch and management of connected devices; and the SESIP Methodology for IoT device certification.

GlobalPlatform technologies are used in billions of smart cards, smartphones, wearables and other connected and IoT devices to enable convenient and trusted digital services across market sectors, including healthcare, government and enterprise ID, payments, smart cities, industrial automation, smart home, telecoms, transportation, utilities, and OEMs.

GlobalPlatform standardized technologies and certifications are developed through effective industry-driven collaboration, led by multiple diverse member companies working in partnership with industry and regulatory bodies and other interested parties from around the world.

Learn more about the IoTopia Framework and SESIP Methodology.

