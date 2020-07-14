Google Adds Dialpad as a Chrome Enterprise Recommended Partner for Both Cloud Communications and Contact Center Solutions

Dialpad strengthens its offering with Google and increases capabilities with Chrome CTI extension to empower businesses with a modern customer engagement suite

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TrueCaaS—Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced that Dialpad Ai Contact Center and Dialpad Talk are now Chrome Enterprise Recommended solutions. The inclusion of Dialpad Ai Contact Center and Dialpad Talk in Chrome Enterprise Recommended, and the launch of its Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) Chrome extension for Dialpad, expands on the company’s technology investments with Google. As a Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner, Dialpad’s unified suite of business communications and contact center solutions are optimized for Chrome OS to improve productivity, efficiency, and modernize the user experience for employees and contact center agents whether in office, fully remote, or a hybrid work environment.

According to leading industry analyst firms Gartner and Forrester, 82% of organizations mandated that employees work remotely at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and companies already operating on cloud systems were significantly more prepared to support employee mobility. Cloud solutions are key to business success as the working world is returning to the office and adopting hybrid work models. Dialpad’s cloud communications and contact center platform, uniquely built on Google Cloud, is changing the workplace landscape and driving the future of global business through easy implementation, quick adoption and an effortless user experience.

“Chrome OS is excited to welcome Dialpad Ai Contact Center and Dialpad Talk as Chrome Enterprise Recommended solutions,” said Gregg Fiddes, Head of Chrome Enterprise Technology Partnerships at Google. “These solutions join our growing Chrome Enterprise Recommended ecosystem of solutions that meet the expanding needs of businesses as they increase their investment in the web and cloud to achieve superior customer experiences.”

Dialpad also announced its Chrome CTI extension for seamless administration of Dialpad directly from the Chrome browser. The Dialpad Chrome CTI extension allows contact center agents to easily initiate and receive calls directly through a Google Chrome browser with a full suite of call control and messaging functionality through the Dialpad application interface. Built for the modern workforce, and backed by a 100% Uptime Service Level Agreement, Dialpad empowers people and teams to be more effective, engaged — and most importantly, available — to customers from anywhere in the world, on any device.

“Dialpad is proud to earn the Chrome Enterprise Recommended badge from Google and grow our productive partnership with the leading cloud platform and operating system,” said Dialpad founder and CEO, Craig Walker. “Our deep relationship with Google, which extends back to the development of Google Voice and day one of Dialpad, offers a unique perspective on the developing cloud landscape and puts us in the driver’s position to deliver for Google’s customers. We are deeply committed to the Google Chrome ecosystem.”

Dialpad delivers enterprise-grade communications solutions for companies of all sizes delivered through a single pane of glass, from one unified platform, to simplify business communications. Combined with the power of Google, Dialpad solutions are ideally suited for the remote workforces of today and tomorrow, presenting a seamless experience for productive collaboration.

