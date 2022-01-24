Gurobi Releases Study Revealing How Mathematical Optimization Impacts Financial Services Firms

Over half of respondents report that mathematical optimization is critical to their business.

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurobi Optimization, LLC, creator of the world’s fastest mathematical optimization solver, announced new findings this week that demonstrate the importance of mathematical optimization for financial services organizations.

Through a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Gurobi, researchers sought to understand how decision-makers—specifically those involved with assets, operations, and portfolio risk management—are using optimization technologies today.

The findings show that mathematical optimization boosts profitability and efficiency for businesses that employ optimization. As a result, most are looking to adopt or expand their use of the technology:

77% are adopting optimization technologies to support their strategic initiatives or expand their current optimization scope.

64% are investing in people with mathematical optimization expertise, whether building out an in-house team or acquiring an external consultant.

53% expect their use of mathematical optimization to increase in a year and beyond.

Over half of respondents said that they considered mathematical optimization to be critical to their business. The technology enables decision-makers to explore a possible decision’s impact on the business, by simply tweaking and re-running their mathematical models. The test-and-iterate approach enables firms to adjust their strategies frequently and keep up with the ever-changing business landscape.

“Financial services firms are modernizing and tapping into the competitive advantage mathematical optimization provides. It places them ahead of the pack,” said Dr. Edward Rothberg, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Gurobi Optimization.

To date, business intelligence and advanced analytics tools have addressed only descriptive, diagnostic, and predictive analytics. ​Mathematical optimization goes a step further, by providing prescriptive recommendations. This enables organizations to identify the best course of action in real time and, most importantly, achieve optimal business outcomes.

To read the commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Gurobi, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/lp/ms/forrester-financial-services-optimization/.

About Gurobi Optimization

Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver—the Gurobi Optimizer—which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their efficiency and profitability. As the market leader in mathematical optimization software, we aim to deliver not only the best solver, but also the best support—so that companies can fully leverage the power of mathematical optimization (on its own or in combination with other AI techniques such as machine learning) to drive optimal business decisions and outcomes.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and has more than 2,500 customers globally including SAP, Air France, Uber, and the National Football League (NFL). For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

