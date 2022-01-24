Harris Williams Announces Senior-Level Promotions

Reflects Growth Across Firm’s Sectors Amid Record-Setting Year

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, today announced it has promoted several senior professionals across the U.S. and Europe. These promotions reflect the leadership and contributions of these individuals to the firm’s strong growth over the past year, including record-setting transaction volume. The promotions include:

In addition, Dr. Julian Feneley recently joined the Harris Williams London office as managing director, Healthcare & Life Sciences.

“At Harris Williams, our people are our most valuable asset. This dedicated group of high-quality talent embodies a culture of integrity and demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the firm and our clients,” said Ned Valentine, executive managing director at Harris Williams. “The professionals promoted this year have a proven track record of delivering excellent client service, cultivating trusted relationships, and collaborating with their colleagues across firm disciplines. We are proud to recognize their contributions as we continue to expand our platform and deliver unmatched expertise and execution capabilities for our clients.”

“2021 was a historic year for Harris Williams as we capitalized on the robust M&A market sentiment to deliver a record-setting volume of deal flow,” said Bob Baltimore and John Neuner, co-heads of M&A at Harris Williams. “We also welcomed our largest ever analyst and associate classes in 2021 and continued to cultivate the growth of our team to meet increasing client demand. These promotions reflect the firm’s commitment to developing world-class professionals through an organic talent model, as seven of our nine new managing directors have been with Harris Williams for 10 years or more. These individuals have been integral to the firm’s growth and success, and we look forward to the continued impact they will have in 2022 and beyond.”

About Harris Williams

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

Contacts

Media:



Julia Moore



[email protected]

Nathaniel Garnick/Mark Semer/Kevin FitzGerald



Gasthalter & Co.



(212) 257-4170



[email protected]