Highlight Therapeutics to present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

Final results of SPOTLIGHT203 phase 2 study demonstrate new approach to second line treatment for melanoma

MADRID, Spain, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Highlight Therapeutics, (“Highlight”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing RNA-based therapies against cancer, today announced an oral presentation at the Combination Immunotherapy Clinical Trials Plenary Session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Company will also present three posters.

SESSION TITLE: Combination Immunotherapy Clinical Trials
PRESENTATION TITLE: CT014

Efficacy of intratumoral BO-112 with systemic pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma refractory to anti-PD-1-based therapy: Final results of SPOTLIGHT203 phase 2 study
PRESENTER: Ivan Marquez-Rodas
DATE: April 12, 2022
TIME: 1015 -1215 PM CT
LOCATION: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls B-C

Highlight will also present the following posters at AACR:

PRESENTATION TITLE: Correlation of biomarkers and clinical benefit of intratumoral BO112 and pembrolizumab in patients with anti PD1 refractory melanoma
DATE: April 11, 2022
TIME: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM
LOCATION: New Orleans Convention Center

PRESENTATION TITLE: Radiomic features in tumor assessment, preliminary results from a phase 2 study of intratumoral administration of BO-112 with pembrolizumab in patients with anti PD1 refractory melanoma
DATE: April 11, 2022
TIME: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM
LOCATION: New Orleans Convention Center

For more information, please contact:

Highlight Therapeutics S. L. [email protected]
Marisol Quintero, CEO  
   
Mo PR Advisory Tel: +44 (0) 7876 444977 / 07860 361746
Mo Noonan/Jonathan Birt  

Notes to editors

About Highlight Therapeutics

Highlight Therapeutics is a private, clinical-stage company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of immuno-oncology. Our lead drug candidate BO-112 is a best-in-class RNA-based therapy which has been demonstrated to initiate a powerful immune response, leveraging a unique multi-target approach to turn ‘cold’ tumors ‘hot’ and therefore visible to the immune system. It has the potential to rescue patients who are resistant to current checkpoint inhibitor therapy, a very large market opportunity. BO-112 is currently being investigated in a range of clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. In addition to in-house research, Highlight Therapeutics has a number of external collaborators, including Merck & Co and UCLA.

For more information, please visit www.highlighttherapeutics.com

