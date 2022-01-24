Hitachi Vantara Federal Names Mark Serway Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hitachi Vantara Federal (the “Company”) a FOCI-mitigated subsidiary of Hitachi Vantara announced that Mark Serway, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed by the Board of Directors to serve in the additional role of Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately following David Turner’s resignation, who held the position for the last 5 years.

“Mark has been a valuable member of the Hitachi Vantara Federal team since he joined in 2017, and we are fortunate to have his leadership and experience as interim President and CEO while the Board conducts its search process,” said Darryl Garrett, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Mark has a deep understanding of our business, operations and strategy. We are confident Mark is ideally suited to lead the company through this interim period, and we, the board, and the Hitachi Vantara executive team appreciate his willingness to take on this expanded role.”

The Company noted that the Board will initiate a formal search process to identify a permanent CEO. The Board will engage an executive search firm and will consider both internal and external candidates.

About Mark Serway

Mr. Serway has served as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors and Government Security Committee (GSC) for Hitachi Vantara Federal since 2017. Prior to Hitachi, Mr. Serway served as CFO at Govplace from 2013 to 2017, a private enterprise solutions provider to the federal government. Prior to this position, Mr. Serway served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Akima from 2008 to 2013. During his tenure, the business grew from $300 million to over $1.2 billion with 5,800 employees in 46 states and 6 countries. He has held progressive financial leadership roles with Employment Enterprises, Paradigm Solutions, Lockheed Martin IT, Getronics Government Solutions, Babcock & Wilcox and Boeing Computer Services. Mr. Serwey earned his Master’s degree in Finance from Averett University and his Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from James Madison University.

About Hitachi Vantara Federal Corporation

Hitachi Vantara Federal guides federal agencies from what’s now to what’s next. We bring together an unmatched portfolio of edge-to-core-to-cloud infrastructure, AI and analytics, and industrial expertise to empower our customers’ digital missions and propel our nation forward. We are driven to provide competitive advantage to the United States federal government in the digital domains that matter most: the data center, data operations, and digital transformation. Hitachi Vantara Federal is a FOCI-mitigated subsidiary of Hitachi Vantara. Visit us at hitachivantarafederal.com.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what’s now to what’s next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors – Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT – through Lumada, Hitachi’s advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at https://www.hitachi.com.

