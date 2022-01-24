Homespire Mortgage Named One of 2022’s “Best Company to Work For” by National Mortgage News

GAITHERSBURG, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#homeloan–Award-winning residential mortgage lender Homespire Mortgage has been named one of 2022’s “Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by National Mortgage News for the fourth consecutive year. This annual program, created in collaboration by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group, recognizes the industry’s best employers by leveraging in-depth employee surveys to identify those companies with outstanding strengths and benefits.

Now in its fourth year, organizations from across the nation entered this year’s program, with each evaluated on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, while also measuring employee experiences. The combined results determined the top companies and final standings, with Homespire ranking among the top 50 companies selected for the 2022 list.

“This year’s top companies have brought their A-game in supporting their teams through continued disruption,” said Heidi Patalano, editor-in-chief of National Mortgage News at Arizent. “The events of the past two years have underscored how important it is to be a thoughtful employer that offers a number of ways to show how much they value their ‘human capital’ and these firms did it best, according to their very own employees.”

This prestigious recognition highlights how Homespire has continued to build a strong, far-from-corporate culture that supports, rewards and celebrates the company’s greatest asset, its people. From virtual ‘High Fives’ and team-building to community activities, prize giveaways and entertainment for employees, Homespire reinforces its winning culture, never missing an opportunity to let its team members know just how much they are valued and appreciated.

“We are thrilled to be named one of the ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by National Mortgage News for a fourth year in a row,” said Todd Sheinin, COO for Homespire Mortgage. “At Homespire, our success comes from putting our people first, even ahead of profits and we strive to create an engaging environment that our employees take pride in. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to listen to and act on their feedback, which guides our continuous efforts to enhance our workplace and nurture our team members’ growth, both personally and professionally.”

To see the full list of this year’s winners and learn more about the program, visit www.bestmortgagecompaniestoworkfor.com.

About Homespire Mortgage Corp.

Homespire Mortgage is an award-winning mortgage lender, proudly operating across 42 states with the mission of guiding and supporting homebuyers to responsibly and affordably finance their dream of homeownership. As an Equal Housing Lender and approved seller and servicer with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Homespire has been helping open the doors to ownership for thousands of homebuyers since 2006 by simplifying the mortgage process and providing affordable mortgage and loan options, while delivering an exemplary customer experience.

Homespire has been named to the Inc. 5000’s List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the past three years, as well as one of the “Best Mortgage Companies to Work for” by National Mortgage News for past three years and a “Top Workplace USA” for the last two years. For more information, please visit www.homespiremortgage.com, and follow Homespire Mortgage on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

This is not a commitment to lend.

