Humble Games Announces Best-In-Class Games Slate for 2022 and Beyond, Ushering in a Major Publishing Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During a special press showcase, Humble Games, the publishing division of the beloved Humble Bundle brand, has unveiled their games roadmap for 2022 and beyond, setting its sights on deeper partnerships with best-in-class indie studios to publish unforgettable gaming experiences for players worldwide. Building upon the publishing division’s breakout year with the critically acclaimed releases of Unpacking, UNSIGHTED, Dodgeball Academia and others, Humble Games revealed nine new titles as part of its upcoming slate. The event was headlined by Monaco 2, the sequel to the IGF Grand Prize winner, Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine from Pocketwatch Games and Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, the fantasy-meets-musical narrative led by creative director and industry veteran David Gaider at Summerfall Studios.

“Humble Games was founded with the purpose of supporting incredibly talented and diverse developers and putting their highly innovative and one-of-a-kind games in the hands of players worldwide,” said Mark Nash, Vice President of Global Publishing. “Today, as we fast forward through the successes and learnings of our 31 amazing titles released to date, we’re excited to embark on this new chapter of our publishing division with expanded partnerships and deeper investments with our development partners to fully execute on their vision. We could not be more excited and proud to share a look at these truly inventive worlds, packed with story-rich adventures, brimming with unique gameplay that sets the bar for the next evolution of Humble Games titles players will see in the years ahead.”

As part of its next phase of publishing, Humble Games is investing deeper in iconic indie IPs and has acquired the rights to the Monaco franchise from the series’ creator Andy Schatz. Monaco 2 will mark the first new wholly owned title in the Humble Games portfolio, while retaining its roots from the original with Pocketwatch Games’ Schatz returning as creative director to bring the ultimate heist experience to a new generation. Summerfall Studios’ Stray Gods ramps up production supported by Humble Games and the studio’s AAA voice acting team which includes Troy Baker, Laura Bailey, and game industry legend and award winning composer Austin Wintory.

Humble Games also announced their official publishing partnership with several more innovative indie games from around the globe including Coral Island, a re-imagined farm sim game, Moonscars, a 2D souls-like slasher, Ghost Song, a stunning 2D sci-fi metroidvania, SIGNALIS a classic survival horror experience, Infinite Guitars, a rhythm-based RPG adventure, Chinatown Detective Agency, a cybernoir point and click adventure, and The Iron Oath, a turn-based tactical fantasy RPG.

Information on all the games highlighted during the Humble Game Showcase can be found below:

Monaco 2 Monaco 2 is the sequel to the beloved and award-winning title, Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine and is in development at Pocketwatch Games by the series’ original creator Andy Schatz. The new title will test players skills in brain-bending 3D environments, procedurally generated by an AI mastermind designed to concoct high-stakes challenges and infinite sneaky, stealy fun. For more details on Monaco 2 , fans are welcome to check on the Pocketwatch Twitch channel, which streams every Tuesday – Friday at 2:30-5:30pm PT or join the Pocketwatch Discord to follow development. Assets, including a new teaser trailer, can be found here.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical In a new publishing agreement, Humble Games is teaming up with Summerfall Studios to bring the newly named Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical to life. Stray Gods is one part narrative-driven adventure and one part interactive musical, created by former BioWare lead writer David Gaider, scored by award-winning composer Austin Wintory, voice directed by acclaimed actor and director, Troy Baker, and starring the extremely talented Laura Bailey. Keep an eye out for more Stray Gods news coming up soon. Assets, including new gameplay can be found here.

Coral Island Humble Games and Stairway Games announced their partnership to bring Coral Island, a re-imagined farm sim game inspired by classics, to shores worldwide. Developed by the talented multinational team at Indonesia-based Stairway Games, Coral Island invites players to be who they want and experience enchanting island living at their own pace—living off the land, nurturing animals, building relationships with a diverse cast of townsfolk, and making the world around them a more vital and harmonious place. Coral Island aims to spread awareness around ocean conservation by building in important themes seamlessly into the core narrative and game loop — all the while keeping it a wholesome good time. Assets, including an early look at the game and new key art can be found here.

Moonscars (PC, Summer 2022) Humble Games and Black Mermaid revealed that Humble would be publishing their first ever game, Moonscars , releasing late Summer 2022. They shared a first look at the game, a 2-D slasher-platformer featuring skill-based combat that rewards players who master it and a rich dark fantasy story set in a beautifully realized world marred by desperation and despair. Assets, including the new gameplay can be found here.

Ghost Song (PC) Humble Games and Old Moon shared their first look yet at Ghost Song, a 2D metroidvania-style game with a particular emphasis on atmosphere and mystery. In Ghost Song , players awaken from a long slumber on the surface of the desolate moon of Lorian V where they must explore the winding caverns below to uncover secrets, acquire new abilities and face powerful foes. Assets, including the new gameplay video can be found here.

SIGNALIS (PC, Xbox One | Fall 2022) Humble Games and developer rose-engine showcased a new trailer for SIGNALIS featuring never before seen footage. The Tribeca Games 2021 official selection, SIGNALIS is a classic survival horror experience with a unique aesthetic, full of melancholic cosmic mystery. You play as Elstar, a technician replika searching for her lost dreams. Investigate a dark secret, solve puzzles, and survive nightmarish creatures while navigating a dystopian, surreal retrotech world. Assets can be found here.

Infinite Guitars Humble Games and Nikko Nikko announced their publishing partnership for Infinite Guitars and released a brand new amped up gameplay trailer. Infinite Guitars is a rhythm RPG where players must dodge through rhythm-based attacks and retaliate with electrifying Guitar Solos. Set in a world devastated by a great mech war Infinite Guitars features beautiful anime-inspired art, beautiful environments, and a 100% original, jam-worthy soundtrack. Assets, including the new gameplay can be found here.

Chinatown Detective Agency (PC, Xbox One & Nintendo Switch | April 7, 2022) Humble Games and General Interactive Co revealed that the hotly anticipated Chinatown Detective Agency is planned for release on April 7, 2022 and shared a new trailer to celebrate. Inspired by the classic Carmen Sandiego games of the 80s and 90s, Chinatown Detective Agency is a mystery adventure game that gets players to do real world research to solve cases. They’ll travel across the world in hot pursuit of criminals, witnesses and clues in order to unravel a global mystery. Assets, including a new trailer can be found here.

The Iron Oath (Early Access on PC | April 19, 2022) Humble Games and Curious Panda Games announced through a new trailer that The Iron Oath will launch on Steam Early Access this April 19, 2022. The Iron Oath is a turn-based tactical RPG where the fate of your mercenary company rests on your decisions. As the leader of a band of soldiers-for-hire in the harsh realm of Caelum, you’ll need to hire recruits, manage your operations wisely, and embark on perilous missions in order to survive, thrive, and build your company’s renown. Assets, including a new trailer with gameplay can be found here.



About Humble Games:

Best known for critically acclaimed and award-winning hits such as Wizard of Legend, Temtem, Forager, A Hat in Time, Slay the Spire, Project Wingman, UNSIGHTED and Unpacking, Humble Games is Humble Bundle’s publishing arm, composed of a passionate and nimble team that works remotely with a collection of talented global development partners worldwide.

Humble Games was founded on a shared passion to support developers and deliver excellent content and gaming experiences to players around the world, while continuing the Humble mission to be a force for good in the industry.

Humble Games is committed to investing in top quality games, comprised of both new and existing beloved IPs, all while prioritizing and supporting developer partnerships so that they can focus on bringing their creative visions to life.

