Huron Elects Former Academic Medical Center Executive Peter Markell to Board of Directors

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that Peter Markell was elected to Huron’s board of directors. Peter’s addition brings the size of the board to seven members.

“We are pleased to welcome Peter to Huron’s board of directors. His extensive knowledge of Huron’s core industries and the challenges clients in those industries face along with his deep financial acumen will enable him to have an immediate impact on the achievement of Huron’s strategic and financial objectives,” said John McCartney, non-executive chairman of the Huron board.

Mr. Markell previously served as executive vice president of administration and finance, and chief financial officer and treasurer at Mass General Brigham where he was responsible for financial oversight of $14 billion in operations with assets of approximately $21 billion. He also managed teams within the areas of corporate finance, research management, information systems, real estate, treasury and human resources. Mr. Markell also recently completed his term as chairman of the board of trustees of Boston College, concluding 18 years of service on the board. Prior to his executive roles at Mass General Brigham, Mr. Markell was an audit partner at EY and served as interim chief financial officer at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Mr. Markell is a certified public accountant (CPA) and holds a bachelor of science with concentrations in accounting and finance from Boston College. Mr. Markell also sits on the board of Eastern Bank. He will qualify as an audit committee financial expert.

“As we continue to evolve our board, we are focused on having the best mix of skills and experience to evaluate and support the Company’s strategy going forward. Peter’s recent experience as a senior leader and board member in healthcare and higher education, respectively, which represent Huron’s two largest end markets, will further amplify the vitally important ‘voice of the client’ in our boardroom discussions. We recognize the benefits of fresh perspectives that highly qualified new directors can bring to our board, and we remain actively engaged in our board refreshment process and our commitment to increased diversity. We expect to add at least one additional new director in the coming quarters,” added McCartney.

