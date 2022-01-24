iHeartMedia Names Sam Englebardt to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT), the leading audio company in America, today announced that it has named Sam Englebardt, General Partner of Galaxy Interactive, to its Board of Directors. Galaxy Interactive is a venture capital franchise focused on companies operating at the intersection of content, finance and technology, with a particular emphasis on video game studios, NFTs, social platforms and financial marketplaces.





Englebardt, an accomplished media and technology investor and content producer, has deep experience at the intersection of content and exponential technologies, including the metaverse and web3. He is also co-founder and Partner at Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY), a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.

“Sam’s expertise and deep understanding of web3, exponential technologies and the potential of emerging consumer tech platforms like NFTs, tokens and shared virtual experiences, combined with his background in media and entertainment, will be uniquely valuable to us as we extend iHeart’s presence into web3 and the metaverse,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc.

Prior to Galaxy Digital, Englebardt was a Partner and Managing Director at Lambert Media Group (LMG), where he helped source and oversaw investments in Rave Cinemas (sold to Cinemark), Gold Class Cinemas (sold to iPic) and Demarest Films and managed a portfolio of early-stage media tech venture investments. He also previously served as Vice President and Financial Advisor at Alliance Bernstein and is a licensed attorney in California. Englebardt earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School and studied philosophy, political science and economics at Oxford University and the University of Colorado at Boulder, from which he graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

