Imaginuity Names Tony Osterhaus Executive Director of Client Partnerships

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertising—Imaginuity® has appointed Tony Osterhaus as Executive Director of Client Partnerships, a role that brings him back to the second largest independently held agency in the Southwest, where he previously spent seven years. Osterhaus returns to manage both the client partnerships and project management teams to ensure they are delivering the transformative results Imaginuity’s clients have come to expect from the award-winning integrated marketing agency.





“We’re thrilled to have Tony in this key role where he’ll make sure we’re doing for our clients what we say we’re going to do,” said Taylor Calise, CEO of Imaginuity. “It was an easy decision to bring him back based on his previous time with us, during which he helped ensure the quality and delivery of all client-facing work, managing both clients and our internal teams with a deft hand. He was also involved with the development of Imaginuity Centers, which we now offer as Pylot™, a marketing technology solution that allows businesses to manage their digital presence across multiple locations, brands, and websites.”

At Imaginuity, Osterhaus previously served as Executive Director of Delivery, acting as a member of the executive team providing insights and driving agency solutions focused on profitability. He left in 2019 to work as principal consultant for Valent Partners, acting as a solution delivery lead for a national network marketing client. Before first joining Imaginuity, Osterhaus was a managing consultant at Pariveda Solutions, working with, among others, a consumer electronics accessory company, retail energy CIS service provider, business process and IT outsourcing firm, and private airline services company.

Osterhaus earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Iowa and is an active volunteer in his community.

About Imaginuity®

Imaginuity is the integrated agency that is reimagining marketing for the connected age. The second largest independently held agency in the Southwest, Imaginuity offers AdScience®, a customer data platform that collects, manages, analyzes and activates data to drive more efficient conversions throughout the customer journey. Additionally, Imaginuity recently introduced Pylot™, a solution that allows multi-location businesses to launch and manage their digital presence across multiple locations, brands, and websites. Headquartered in Dallas, Imaginuity provides integrated marketing services, including brand experience, advertising, traditional and digital media buying, paid and organic search, social media, web development, UX, AI, data analytics and database marketing services. More information is available at www.imaginuity.com.

