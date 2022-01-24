Imperva Welcomes Dan Neault as SVP and GM, Data Security

Ron Bennatan Moves Into New Role as Fellow, Data Security

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imperva, Inc. (@Imperva), the comprehensive digital security leader on a mission to help organizations protect their data and all paths to it, names Dan Neault as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Data Security business unit. Neault reports to CEO Pam Murphy and is tasked with bringing new data-centric security products and solutions to market for protecting, managing, and using data.

Neault is a technology veteran who joins from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where as General Manager, AWS Database Migration Service, and founder of the Amazon Database Migration Accelerator, he led a team of engineers in developing solutions to help customers move off on-premises environments and into the cloud. During his tenure at AWS that included responsibilities across Databases, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, his efforts helped grow a multi-billion dollar portfolio. As part of this, he envisioned and built the AWS Data Lab, an incubator that accelerates joint engineering engagements between customers and AWS teams.

“Dan’s deep knowledge of databases and public cloud service offerings will enable our customers to accelerate the migration of their data stores to public cloud environments using Imperva’s data security platform,” says Murphy. “His experience growing and scaling businesses will help Imperva take more market share as we continue enhancing and expanding our security portfolio to help secure data regardless of where it resides.”

Throughout his extensive career, Dan’s innovative spirit helped grow some of the most recognizable technology companies in the world. At Microsoft, he spent over 18 years in a variety of leadership roles, helping the business evolve into a global enterprise software and services giant. In the Microsoft SQL Server team and in Microsoft Consulting Services, Dan played an important role in the development of the company’s enterprise and cloud strategy and architecture services, including the growth of Microsoft Azure SQL Database. Later, he joined NetApp as the SVP of Datacenter Solutions Group where he led global product management and engineering for the company’s data management and storage solutions. More recently, he held senior leadership roles at Samsung, including as the founding CEO for Stellus Technologies, a Samsung subsidiary.

“Every business on our planet is reassessing the way they leverage, manage, secure, and monitor data,” says Neault. “The challenges customers face today are complex and require state-of-the-art advanced solutions and a proven, trusted partner to solve them. Imperva is that partner. I’m delighted to join Imperva’s world-class team, and innovate on data-centric security products and solutions that meet customers’ hybrid needs while fully leveraging cloud computing, driving the future of data security.”

Ron Bennatan takes on the new role of Fellow, Data Security. He will work across the company and apply his years of expertise to solve technical product issues and complex customer challenges, support sales, uncover M&A opportunities, and advise on product roadmaps.

