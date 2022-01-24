Industry Standard Research Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch a New Portal for Pharmaceutical Industry Data and Research Reports

LEEDS, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analysis–Industry Standard Research, a full-service pharmaceutical market research company with over 15 years of industry experience, has partnered with specialist technology provider Content Catalyst to launch an interactive portal for subscribers using flagship content delivery service, Publish Interactive.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, ISR publishes approximately 25 syndicated research reports a year that help clinical research organizations, contract manufacturers, technology providers, and sponsor companies gain a better understanding of the competitive landscape, outsourcing drivers, provider selection criteria, and more.

ISR’s new library portal offers access to ISR’s syndicated research reports. Library subscribers will benefit from an interactive experience that allows them to search across all reports, save and share selections and export content and data into MS Office compatible documents for repurposing.

Regarding the new platform, Stephen Baker, Associate Director of Design and Marketing at ISR, said; “We are excited to offer these new reporting tools and search capabilities to our customers. These features will allow them to better utilize ISR’s industry leading market research, find the data they need faster, and manage licensed reports more easily.”

Edwin Bailey, Director of Marketing at Content Catalyst, said; “We are pleased that ISR has chosen to use Publish Interactive for its reports library. The intuitive search, workflow and content administration tools enable ISR’s customers to save time and energy as they search for pharmaceutical business intelligence.”

At launch, ISR’s portal has over 340 in-depth pharmaceutical research reports, infographics, datasets and whitepapers available for subscribers.

About ISR



Industry Standard Research is the premier, full-service market research provider to the pharma and pharma services industries. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Industry Standard Research delivers an unmatched level of domain expertise.



https://isrreports.com/

About Content Catalyst



Since 2003, Content Catalyst has developed proprietary products enabling businesses to efficiently discover knowledge and data in documents and allow users to collate, build and share insight.

The Leeds-based company holds three software patents and continually reinvests into R&D. Its flagship software, Publish Interactive, is a content management platform with authoring, workflow, licensing, and subscriber management tools for market analyst firms to deliver and manage their content.

