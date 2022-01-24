InfluxData Named One of America’s Best Startup Employers by Forbes

Time series leader recognized in the top 25% for employee satisfaction, employer reputation and hypergrowth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InfluxData, creator of the leading time series platform InfluxDB, today announced it has been included on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers. The prestigious list recognizes the top 500 startups in the United States that exceed in employee satisfaction, employer reputation and company growth. InfluxData was listed among the top 25 percent of featured companies and ranked 16th among technology companies.





“InfluxData is honored by this recognition by Forbes as a Best Startup Employer,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO, InfluxData. “Our market leadership is a testament to our employees and their commitment to giving developers the best platform for time series data. As we scale our team and enter our next phase of growth, we are committed to keeping InfluxData an exciting and rewarding place to work.”

Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected America’s Best Startup Employers based on methodology evaluating employer excellence across three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and company growth. To be considered for the ranking, employers need to have headquarters in the U.S. and be founded between 2012 and 2019. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points.

InfluxData was also recently named one of Built In’s Best Places to Work 2022 for Bay Area midsized companies. It’s the second consecutive year InfluxData has been named a top Bay Area employer by Built In.

To view the complete list of winners on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers, visit www.forbes.com/americas-best-startup-employers.

To learn more about how to join InfluxData’s growing team, visit www.influxdata.com/careers. For more information about how developers and organizations from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises are using InfluxDB, visit the InfluxData website or sign up for a free cloud trial.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform. We empower developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, Siemens and Tesla, to build real-time IoT, analytics and cloud applications with time-stamped data. Our technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of data produced by sensors, systems or applications that change over time. Easy to start and scale, InfluxDB gives developers time to focus on the features and functionalities that give their apps a competitive edge. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco, with a workforce distributed worldwide. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com.

