Infobip Announces Two New Strategic Hires As Company Continues Its Upward Trajectory

Former Amex, BNY, Call One, GE Capital, Legacy.com Exec Donahue Joins as GM-North America; Previously a McKinsey & Co. Partner, Ostojic Comes Aboard as Chief Business Officer

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infobip Group, a global cloud communications platform company for customer engagement and leader in CPaaS solutions, today announced two new strategic hires. Helene Donahue has joined as general manager of North America, and Ivan Ostojic has come aboard as chief business officer at Infobip, as the innovative, high-growth company continues to increase its market share and exponentially scale up its business.





As general manager of North America, Donahue will lead Infobip business operations and execute an overarching strategy for development and growth within the region. As chief business officer, one of Ostojic’s main goals is to further strengthen Infobip’s critical future and market-shaping functions, such as the strategic project office, marketing, go-to-market and business model innovation, partnership and alliances, and strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

A seasoned executive with a successful track record in both the tech and financial sectors, Donahue joined Infobip with a strong background in business growth, expansion, acquisition and integration, notably in her most recent role with Call One, where she served as president and a member of the board. Donahue also previously served as chief financial officer at Legacy.com, where she was a member of the executive team, managing double-digital revenue growth, expansion of the company’s strategic vision, integration of acquired businesses, leadership changes and the onboarding of investors. She has also held high-profile positions at American Express, the Bank of New York and GE Capital. Donahue has extensive non-profit experience as well, having served on the boards of various academies and schools. She is a member of the Private Directors Association, Financial Executives International and CFO Chicago. Donahue holds an MBA in finance from New York University and a BSFS in international economics from Georgetown University.

“North America is pivotal to our growth strategy, and we are delighted to have Helene helm operations for the region as we continue on an ambitious growth trajectory,” said Silvio Kutić, CEO and co-founder of Infobip. “Helene’s vast experience in tech and finance, and successful track record in leading growth and innovative change, add great value to our company.”

“I was attracted to Infobip in large part due to its talented team, which has built a company culture that is a true market differentiator,” said Donahue. “I am also very excited about Infobip’s cutting-edge technology and enormous growth potential, particularly in this region.”

Recent acquisitions are contributing to Infobip’s growth. As 451 Research noted in its Nov. 2, 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence report, Infobip has acquired four companies in less than a year – most recently Peerless Network. Raul Castanon-Martinez, a 451 Research analyst, wrote that Infobip’s strategy of: “Reaching for Peerless Network kills two birds with one stone, boosting its presence in the U.S. market with voice services that are largely complementary to its existing portfolio, further cementing its position as a leading global CPaaS provider.”

Ostojic comes to Infobip following a decade with leading global consulting company McKinsey & Co., where as a partner he co-founded and co-led McKinsey’s global Technology Council and its innovation and new business building (Leap) practices. He holds a doctorate in natural sciences from the University of Basel and a master’s degree in management, technology and economics from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

“Infobip is entering a new phase of exponential growth, and there’s huge opportunity for us to deliver world-transforming, disruptive solutions to enable more personalized, faster and more robust communications,” said Ostojic. “I am excited to join the company at this important time to lead the team that will set our long-term strategy, accelerate Infobip innovation and put powerful new communications capabilities into the hands of our growing base of customers.”

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 65+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and things in 190+ countries, connected directly to over 650 telecom networks. In the past 12 months alone, over 5 billion people have used Infobip solutions and services. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

