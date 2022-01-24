InMed Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, today announces that its Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Bruce Colwill, will be retiring and will be stepping down from his position at the Company effective March 31, 2022. Mr. Colwill will continue to serve as an advisor through June 30, 2022 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Ms. Brenda Edwards has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective April 1, 2022. The Company has initiated a search for a full time replacement.

Ms. Edwards brings over 35 years experience to InMed including over 20 years as a Chief Financial Officer of both private and public companies. Her experience includes merger and acquisitions, financings, managing high growth situations and financial reporting. She is a member of both the American Institute of CPAs and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

Eric A. Adams, InMed President and Chief Executive Officer, commented; “I would like to thank Bruce for his invaluable leadership and significant contributions over almost three years including managing our transition to the Nasdaq and several financings to ensure the long-term growth of the Company. I wish him the very best and appreciate his continued assistance to ensure a smooth transition.” He continued, “I am delighted to welcome Brenda to the Company. Brenda comes with extensive experience and will be an excellent fit to help us through this transitional period.”

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary BayMedica LLC, the Company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is also a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com and www.baymedica.com.

