Innovaccer Expands ISV Partner Program at #HIMSS22

SAN FRANCISCO & ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HIMSS22 booth #3801—Today, Innovaccer, the Health Cloud company, announced the expansion of its ISV Partner Program to help independent software vendors (ISVs) use Innovaccer’s Best in KLAS Data Activation Platform to develop breakthrough clinical, financial, and operational solutions on a unified patient record. The program drives healthcare innovation by empowering ISVs to build and co-market game-changing solutions and promote supercharged growth, increased profitability, and faster time-to-market.

Since the initial launch of Innovaccer’s ISV Partner Program at HIMSS 2021, more than 20 ISVs have joined Innovaccer’s partner ecosystem. The newly enhanced program introduces three distinct partner tiers—Bronze, Silver, and Gold—to provide tailored benefits and operational support to ISVs based on each partner’s level of investment. The benefits span multiple areas, including product development, go-to-market support, advanced healthcare analytics, marketing for solutions on the Innovaccer Marketplace, and access to Innovaccer’s rapidly expanding customer base.

“Healthcare innovation is attracting investments like never before and we’re thrilled to be part of an ecosystem of technology partners to help them dramatically speed up and sustain innovation,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “Through our ISV Partner Program, we’re eliminating barriers to digital transformation by bringing together partners, digital health innovators, and entrepreneurs on healthcare’s #1 data platform to help them maximize value; build cloud-native, healthcare-specific solutions; and make healthcare safer, accessible, and more affordable for the communities they serve.”

Innovaccer’s Partner Pavilion will be back at the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, where six ISV partners will showcase the innovative solutions they have developed on the Innovaccer® Health Cloud across key use cases:

Reducing physician burnout : Suki provides AI-powered voice solutions for healthcare and aims to lift the administrative burden from doctors so they can focus on what matters: their patients. The company’s flagship product, Suki Assistant, is an AI-powered, voice-enabled digital assistant that helps physicians complete documentation and other administrative tasks 76% faster on average.

: Suki provides AI-powered voice solutions for healthcare and aims to lift the administrative burden from doctors so they can focus on what matters: their patients. The company’s flagship product, Suki Assistant, is an AI-powered, voice-enabled digital assistant that helps physicians complete documentation and other administrative tasks 76% faster on average. Accelerating operational transformation : DocSpera is a premier surgical coordination platform that addresses hospital clinical and strategic needs for managing elective surgery cancellations. It helps improve OR utilization and reduction in patient attrition by automating prioritization of elective surgery backlogs based on an innovative and customizable algorithm.

: DocSpera is a premier surgical coordination platform that addresses hospital clinical and strategic needs for managing elective surgery cancellations. It helps improve OR utilization and reduction in patient attrition by automating prioritization of elective surgery backlogs based on an innovative and customizable algorithm. Reshaping the patient experience : Acclivity Health strives to make it simpler for patients to get the right care, at the right time, in the right setting. Acclivity helps provider practices and groups, health systems, and ACOs increase incremental revenue under value-based contracts (e.g., Primary Care First) and enable the most appropriate care for the sickest patients within any payment model.

: Acclivity Health strives to make it simpler for patients to get the right care, at the right time, in the right setting. Acclivity helps provider practices and groups, health systems, and ACOs increase incremental revenue under value-based contracts (e.g., Primary Care First) and enable the most appropriate care for the sickest patients within any payment model. Advancing clinical transformation : IntelliH is a SaaS-based remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform with a focus on proactively managing postoperative patients and chronic conditions, including chronic heart failure, diabetes, and COPD. The platform provides a risk-stratified dashboard for care coordinators on Windows, macOS, and Android operating systems.

: IntelliH is a SaaS-based remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform with a focus on proactively managing postoperative patients and chronic conditions, including chronic heart failure, diabetes, and COPD. The platform provides a risk-stratified dashboard for care coordinators on Windows, macOS, and Android operating systems. Powering smart referral management : Perception Health is a disease prediction company with precise data sets that add an actionable—and previously inaccessible—predictive dimension for healthcare providers, enabling early disease detection in the communities it serves.

: Perception Health is a disease prediction company with precise data sets that add an actionable—and previously inaccessible—predictive dimension for healthcare providers, enabling early disease detection in the communities it serves. Expediting cloud transformation: Coforge is a leading global IT solutions organization that enables its clients to transform at the intersection of unparalleled domain expertise and new technologies to impact real-world business. Its dedicated team of healthcare and life sciences experts brings a unique flavor of innovative thinking seasoned with years of domain experience.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with Innovaccer and broaden access to Suki’s best-in-class, voice-enabled, AI-powered assistant that can help clinicians overcome the daily burden of clinical documentation,” said Jallel Harrati, SVP of sales at Suki. “The more we can empower the healthcare technology industry with intuitive digital solutions, the greater the potential we have to improve the overall care landscape. Innovaccer’s ISV Partner Program is a transformative step in that direction.”

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

