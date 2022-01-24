Innovaccer’s Data Activation Platform Ranked No. 1 End-to-End Hospital System Population Health Technology Platform in Black Book 2022 User Survey

The annual customer-driven survey highlights the soaring, pandemic-demand for population health technology and analytics solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, received the top customer satisfaction and loyalty honors in the newly published 2022 Black Book Research User Survey for population health management (PHM) solutions. The annual poll also emphasizes the growing importance of provider data sharing in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and meeting new interoperability standards.

Innovaccer’s Data Activation Platform is the No. 1 End-To-End Hospital System Population Health Technology Platform as ranked by 2,160 population health management (PHM) applications and managed services clients surveyed by Black Book, including administrative, financial, medical, analytics, quality, and IT system users from 494 hospitals and IDNs, 775 physician practices, 83 ambulatory organizations, and 46 payers and employer groups.

Innovaccer’s Population Health Management solution enables providers to centralize all their data—EHR, claims, care management, pharmacy, labs, social determinants of health (SDoH), and more—from all HIT systems and across care settings. The result is a unified data platform that provides integrated workflows and comprehensive analytics that drive value-based care delivery, reimbursement, and the insights and reporting necessary for contract negotiations that support risk-based models with payers.

Black Book Research evaluates health IT vendors on multiple criteria by conducting unbiased and independent crowdsourced research. The firm identifies the most relevant solutions and top healthcare trends based on its understanding of unique problems and healthcare industry issues.

In Black Book’s year-long survey process, 156 PHM vendors were scored on 18 key performance indicators, including Strategic Alignment with Client Goals, Innovation and Risk Models, Client Relationships and Cultural Fit, Trust and Accountability, Deployment and Implementation, Interoperability, Reliability, Financial Viability and Managerial Stability, Customer Care Support, and Best-of-Breed Technology. End-to-end population health management solutions included data aggregation and analytics, financial costing and bundling, care management, risk modeling, and patient outreach capabilities for software, services, and consultant firms.

“The recognition from Black Book Research comes at a time when population health management is a top priority across the industry and around the world as we combat the pandemic,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “As the healthcare industry accelerates its transition to value, the need for an end-to-end PHM solution to deliver better health outcomes, improve the patient experience, and bend the cost curve has never been greater. We’re thrilled that Black Book ranked our PHM solution No. 1, and we’re grateful to our customers for sharing how we’re helping them succeed in delivering high quality, cost-effective care.”

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founders, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors and consultants covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts, or its affiliates and associates. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors’ clients.

Since 2009, Black Book™ has polled vendor satisfaction across the healthcare, medical and insurance industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives, and hospital information technology managers. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data: www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:



Sachin Saxena



Innovaccer Inc.



​[email protected]

415-504-3851