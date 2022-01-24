InterSystems Unveils HealthShare® Health Connect Cloud

New platform automates and accelerates critical healthcare data integration, security, and connectivity in the cloud

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced the official release of InterSystems HealthShare® Health Connect Cloud, a new platform-as-a-service (PaaS). The PaaS streamlines interoperability and data integration between clinical systems and applications, while managing the entire infrastructure. With guaranteed delivery, reliability, and stability, Health Connect Cloud provides enhanced data automation and management capabilities to help improve patient outcomes.





While historically slower to adopt cloud technologies, many healthcare organizations have now joined the more than 70% of organizations that have migrated at least some workloads to the cloud. In healthcare, migrating and storing data in the cloud is a sensitive process that requires a high level of security. A common misconception, which has contributed to the slower adoption of the cloud, is that the cloud is less secure than on-premise services. But, in reality, 94% of businesses that rely on cloud services report significant improvements in online security after migrating their data. Health Connect Cloud enables healthcare organizations to take advantage of the inherent security benefits of the cloud while providing massive scalability and high availability — all while minimizing the time and effort required to deploy and operate the system.

Health Connect Cloud boosts health system performance with:

Cloud transition assistance: Addresses learning curves around cloud migration by managing the infrastructure on behalf of the customers. This enables organizations to more quickly and easily connect distributed datasets and improve workflows across the care continuum.

Accelerated integration: Efficiently moves workloads and information across cloud solutions and on-premise services to convey sensitive patient information in a timely, secure manner between multiple applications.

Accuracy and interoperability: Manages high volumes of data and promotes interoperability between various institutions – eliminating delays and the sharing of misinformation.

Utmost security and privacy: InterSystems is known for delivering secure and highly available systems that can integrate critical applications at all times.

Support for HL7 FHIR® interactions: Provides healthcare organizations with the resources, required translations and intuitive tooling for custom transformations between health data representations — for example HL7 V2 and FHIR, or a non-standard format and FHIR — to achieve unmatched interoperability power and flexibility.

“Health Connect Cloud meets healthcare organizations at the intersection of the cloud and data exchange, providing them with the integration engine required to automate the secure delivery of patient data across multiple disparate systems,” said Alex MacLeod, Director of Healthcare Commercial Initiatives at InterSystems. “Health Connect has a proven track record of success in demanding and data-intensive environments. Health Connect Cloud will empower organizations to accelerate data integration and connectivity processes, reduce resource and IT staff requirements, and improve overall patient outcomes.”

