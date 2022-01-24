Intradiem Names Hardy Myers Senior VP of Business & Corporate Development

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intradiem, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation solutions for contact center and back-office teams, announces that Hardy Myers has assumed the role of Senior Vice President of Business & Corporate Development.

Prior to arriving at Intradiem, Myers was Senior Vice President of Strategy & Business Development at Avaya, where he served on the executive leadership team responsible for driving and transforming the company’s $3 billion contact center and unified communications business.

Previously, Myers held senior executive positions with several private and public companies in the communications, automotive, aerospace, and defense industries. He earned a BSBA from Georgetown University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

In his new role at Intradiem, Myers is responsible for identifying, developing, and scaling the company’s strategic partnerships.

“Hardy is an accomplished professional in the contact center space, and we’re thrilled that he will direct his considerable expertise to the expansion of our partner strategy,” said Matt McConnell, CEO of Intradiem. “His leadership will help us reach our ambitious goals to ensure the success of our customers, and of Intradiem.”

“Contact centers are the linchpin of customer service delivery, and they’re currently undergoing rapid evolution,” said Myers. “Intradiem’s technology platform provides a uniquely effective solution to the challenges organizations face today, and I’m excited to help businesses improve their critical customer service operations.”

To learn more about Intradiem, visit: https://www.intradiem.com/

About Intradiem

Intradiem provides Intelligent Automation solutions that help customer service teams boost productivity, enhance employee engagement, and improve the end-customer experience. Our patented AI-powered technology processes the massive quantity of data generated by contact centers and back offices and takes immediate action to support both in-center and remote teams. Customers can count on an investment return of at least a 2X in the first year and a 3-5X payback in subsequent years. This year, Intradiem’s customers will save more than $150 million.

