IRI and Ulta Beauty Launch Strategic, Multiyear Partnership to Improve View of Beauty Market

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IRI®, a fast-growing global technology leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and Ulta Beauty, the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services, today announced a strategic, multiyear partnership to improve Ulta Beauty’s view of the total beauty market.

“At IRI, we are passionate about understanding and serving the needs of our clients. We couldn’t be more excited to support Ulta Beauty in gaining a deeper view of the beauty market and identifying opportunities for innovation and advancement,” said Wei Lin Wong, president, Global Retail and Strategy, IRI. “Our personalized solutions will provide Ulta Beauty meaningful data and actionable, real-time insights to elevate their retail strategy.”

As part of the partnership, Ulta Beauty will leverage IRI’s suite of innovative solutions for e-commerce data, consumer insights and merchandising tools to support its go-to-market strategies. IRI’s solutions identify shoppers’ online behavior, provide a 360-degree view of the e-commerce universe and help companies better understand exactly where to invest to drive growth online. Utilizing IRI’s consumer and shopper insights solutions allows Ulta Beauty to better understand shopping behaviors, including guests’ on-the-go and in-the-moment needs. IRI’s innovative platform also enables the retailer to transform its merchandising processes by embedding data into decision-making with easy-to-consume, real-time insights.

“As a data-driven company, we believe in taking a holistic view of retail and consumer channels to unlock meaningful actions,” said Jordan Pious, senior director, Merchandising Strategy and Insights, Ulta Beauty. “We’re excited to partner with IRI to enhance how we use data and analytics to inform our merchandising strategies and, most importantly, optimize our guests’ experiences.”

For more information on IRI’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions, visit https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-us/solutions.

About IRI

IRI is a trusted provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, and financial services and media companies grow their businesses. With a leading repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

