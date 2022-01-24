K2 Scientific Launches New Giveaway Program to Bolster HealthCare Access in Underserved Communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–K2 Scientific, a leader in the medical cold storage industry, recently launched a program to provide free medical refrigerators and freezers to community health clinics. The program has begun locally in Charlotte, NC, but the company plans on potentially expanding the program to the rest of the state and beyond.





K2 delivered units to the Lake Norman Community Health Clinic and the Charlotte Community Health Clinic on March 1st to start the program. The program was created to help local clinics that provide healthcare services to underserved communities. Medical equipment can be a very costly expense, and many clinics that do not require health insurance don’t always have the required funds to purchase new medical cold storage units. Community health clinics have also been facing financial pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many small clinics to close in the Charlotte area. K2 is planning on creating a system to provide units to these clinics using their inventory of returned or lightly damaged units. Instead of sending these units to be thrown away or recycled, K2 wants to re-use this inventory to help areas in need. “We are very excited to be able to provide our products to people who really need them right now. We want our local areas to know that we are here, and we want to help in any way we can.”-K2’s CEO Ty Baugh

To learn more about what K2 can do for your community, call us at 800-218-7613.

