Kajeet Signs U.S. Distribution Agreement with Verizon Business to Offer BlueJeans Telehealth Platform

BlueJeans Telehealth now available through Kajeet channel partners seeking connected healthcare solutions

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kajeet® a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced a new agreement with Verizon Business to sell BlueJeans Telehealth through Kajeet channel partners, offering healthcare providers and their care teams a new way to connect with patients remotely, simply, and securely.

Working in partnership, the solutions enabled by Kajeet, Verizon, and BlueJeans Telehealth will help strengthen caregiver-patient communication, drive better patient outcomes, increase staff productivity, and lower costs for healthcare providers to meet the demands of connected healthcare.

According to Business Insider Intelligence, the U.S. Home Healthcare market is projected to grow to $173 billion (about $530 per person in the U.S.) by 2026 — outpacing growth in all other care types, including hospital care and physician services. The same study states that telehealth is a critical tool used to extend care into patient’s homes, improve outcomes, expand access to care, and reduce costs.

“Our partnership with Verizon and BlueJeans Telehealth is especially important as we strive to make digital healthcare connectivity accessible to all,” said Ben Weintraub, Kajeet COO. “At Kajeet, we remain focused on digital inequity for patients unable to visit traditional healthcare settings – including the most vulnerable, elderly, and disadvantaged populations. The strength of this partnership will bring meaningful change to this industry.”

Kajeet provides telehealth partners a highly secure and reliable solution to enable the successful delivery of services anytime, unencumbered by the location of the patient or caregiver. The fully managed, off-the-shelf solution provides secure medical IoT connectivity, cost-saving wireless data, an industry-leading IoT management platform, as well as comprehensive services – including forward and reverse logistics, and support and hardware solutions with mobile device management.

“With BlueJeans Telehealth, Verizon is improving access to high-quality healthcare services to create more healthcare equity,” said Alex Doyle, VP, Product Management, Verizon Business Group. “In working with Kajeet, we’re able to expand these services even further to reach more patients and providers where they are. Together, we’re making connected healthcare a reality to better serve the healthcare community with solutions built for tomorrow, today.”

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally with coverage in 173 countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.

