Keysight Delivers First 800G Test Solution for Validating Conformance of 112 Gbps Serial Data Center Interfaces to Latest Industry Standards

Enables optical transceiver makers to accurately verify transmitter and receiver of designs that support speeds greater than 100 Gbps

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #800G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the industry’s first compliance test solution for validating 112 gigabit per second (Gbps) serial data center interface to the latest industry standards.





Data center operators and hyperscalers are implementing 800 gigabit (800G), the next generation of data center connectivity technology, to address bandwidth, virtualization and switching capacity requirements as well as the need for cost-effective power efficient data transportation. Interfaces capable of supporting speeds of at least 100 Gbps and per lane are critical to realizing the benefits of 800G deployments. Keysight’s 112 Gbps conformance test platform enables optical transceiver manufacturers to accurately verify both the transmitter (TX) and receiver (RX) of designs that support connectivity speeds of 100 Gbps or greater.

“Keysight’s contributions to industry standards bodies are advancing hyperscale network measurement science and design validation solutions for 100 Gbps technology,” said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president of network and data center solutions at Keysight Technologies. “We leverage insights gained from working with key stakeholders across the ecosystem to create interoperability and physical layer conformance test tools. These tools speed design and development ranging from electrical simulation to early silicon and systems validation.”

Keysight’s fully automated 112 Gbps conformance test solution enables users to:

perform flexible, precise and repeatable testing across a variety of implementation scenarios, to minimize development schedules.

leverage a wide range of test cases for validating compliance to the latest specifications defined by both the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF).

simplify and accelerate testing of multiple interfaces, including chip-to-chip, chip-to-module, cabled and backplane.

The new 112 Gbps conformance test solution leverages Keysight’s M8040A 64 GBaud high performance bit error ratio tester (BERT) with a N1060A Digital Communication Analyzer (DCA) for receiver testing and Keysight’s Infiniium UXR-Series real-time oscilloscope for transmitter testing. The solution includes automated test software for verifying the following:

receiver in conformance to IEEE 802.3ck specifications (M8091CKPA )

transmitter in conformance to IEEE 802.3ck specifications (N1091CKCA and D90103CKC)

transmitter in conformance to OIF-CEI-112G PAM4 specifications (N109212CA and D9050CEIC)

Keysight’s new 112 Gbps conformance test solution is part of the company’s high-speed digital 800G test solutions. In February 2021, Keysight introduced 800G test solutions that support multimode interfaces, enabling the optical transceiver ecosystem to improve the power efficiency of components and modules used in data center equipment.

Additional information is available as follows:

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe



+1 303 662 4748



[email protected]

Fusako Dohi, Asia



+81 42 660-2162



[email protected]