Keysight Introduces New 5G Test Cases in Support of China Mobile’s Carrier Acceptance Test Plan

Comprehensive range of test cases accessible via 5G UXM Wireless Test Platform

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced an extended range of 5G new radio (NR) test cases for device and module validation according to a carrier acceptance test (CAT) plan defined by China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC).

This comprehensive range of test cases is accessible using Keysight’s S8707A RF/RRM Carrier Acceptance Toolset (RCAT), part of the company’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions. The new test cases address multiple scenarios for validating the radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) performance beyond specifications defined by 3GPP, the global standards organization. China Mobile’s carrier acceptance test program ensures 5G devices used by consumers and enterprises as well as in IoT applications perform as intended on the mobile operator’s network.

“Users of 5G network emulation solutions can now easily and cost-effectively access a wide range of RF/RRM carrier acceptance test cases for device validation according to China Mobile’s 5G CAT program,” said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight’s device validation solutions business. “We’re pleased to continue working with China Mobile to accelerate their commercial deployment of 5G technology.”

Keysight offers a comprehensive range of CMCC RF/RRM test cases. Broad test case coverage on common hardware and software platforms facilitates mobile device verification across the RF workflow, from early modem development to device certification and carrier acceptance. Keysight supports CMCC defined test cases including verifying devices used on high-speed trains and in multiple input multiple output (MIMO) over-the-air (OTA) test scenarios.

Keysight’s RCAT enables a global ecosystem consisting of 190 vendors of 5G devices to verify compliance to specifications mandated by standards organizations and major carriers prior to launching new products. Keysight leverages the company’s 5G UXM Wireless Test Platform to enable chipset and device vendors, test houses and mobile operators to efficiently design, develop and validate, as well as gain carrier acceptance for new products by eliminating siloed data sets and sharing design insights gained across each stage of the wireless device lifecycle.

Keysight’s UXM 5G platform supports RF characterization, protocol compliance and functional key performance analytics for 5G NR non standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode. Users can seamlessly scale to address a diverse set of global spectrum requirements across frequency range 1 (FR1) and FR2 (mmWave) bands as defined by 3GPP.

