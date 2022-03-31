Lattice to Host LEC2 TechWebs Trainings on Low Power FPGA Design Technology with Edge AI and Vision Implementations

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #Arrow—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the Lattice Education Competence Center (LEC2) will host a series of free online training courses from March 28 to March 31. These LEC2 TechWebs trainings will focus on Edge AI and vision application development using low power Lattice FPGAs, software tools, design techniques, and best practices. The series is sponsored by Arrow Electronics.

Who: LEC2 in partnership with Arrow Electronics

LEC2 in partnership with Arrow Electronics What: LEC2 TechWebs Training Sessions Separate session topics will include: System Verilog for Synthesis and Simulation Implementing PCI Express Designs with Lattice FPGAs Device Architecture to Enable Vision Implementations Plumerai’s Efficient Edge AI Solution for Lattice CrossLink™-NX Lattice Propel™ Builder TCL for Lattice Nexus™ Devices, and More

LEC2 TechWebs Training Sessions

When: March 28 to March 31, 2022

March 28 to March 31, 2022 Where: LEC2 TechWebs (Advance registration is required)

For more information, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

