Lattice to Showcase Low Power FPGA-based AI/ML Solutions at tinyML Summit 2022
HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AIML—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will showcase the capabilities of its Lattice sensAI™ solution stack and low power FPGAs at the upcoming tinyML Summit 2022. Lattice booth demonstrations will include the recently announced human presence detection, attention tracking, and onlooker detection features for client devices.
- Who: Lattice Semiconductor
- What: tinyML Summit 2022
-
When:
- tinyML Summit: March 28 – 30, 2022
- Lattice demo showcase: March 29 – 30, 2022
-
Where:
-
Event venue: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, 1333 Bayshore Highway, Burlingame, CA 94010
- Lattice booth: Table #14
- Event venue: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, 1333 Bayshore Highway, Burlingame, CA 94010
TinyML is a non-profit, global community of hardware, software, machine learning, data scientists, systems engineers, designers, product, and business application people developing leading edge energy efficient machine learning computing. Lattice is a silver sponsor of the show, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to growing the low power machine learning (ML) ecosystem.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.
For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.
GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.
Contacts
MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong
Lattice Semiconductor
503-268-8786
[email protected]
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha
Lattice Semiconductor
408-826-6000
[email protected]