LBank Exchange Will List Best Fintech Investment Coin (BFIC) on March 17, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Best Fintech Investment Coin (BFIC) on March 17, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BFIC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 17, 2022.

Figure 1

Although the crypto market has been growing rapidly since its emergence, there still lacks a truly crypto-based digital economy. To build one like none of the other cryptocurrencies could, Best Fintech Investment Coin (BFIC) was created on 3rd generation blockchain technology with a massive utility based ecosystem. BFICoin will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 17, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Best Fintech Investment Coin

Introduced by Innovation Factory, Best Fintech Investment Coin (BFIC) is a next-generation network and a crypto coin designed to create its own utility and support a digital economic system. It aims to become the inevitable future of the crypto industry with 3rd generation blockchain technology, massive scalability and an enormous utility-based ecosystem.

The BFIC blockchain is a fork based on Tron, that aims to deliver high performance and scalability. it has been designed by combining together the features of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tron. A new algorithm has been defined for it as a result, which utilizes Bitcoin as well as PoS algorithms for blockchain calculations.

With features including lightning fast blockchain, triple layered architecture, responsive scalability, and ultimate immunity, BFIC supports various applications on its platform, such as DApps, wallet and smart contracts, which will create enough utility for its digital economy.

Backed by an ever-growing utility based ecosystem, BFIC assures its world-wide acceptance and usability. Its ecosystem includes XchangeOn, a BFIC powered unique exchange; 1st Investment, the world’s first custom investment projects that allows investors to create their own investment plans; Virtual Meet, a next generation video conferencing platform; BBONDS, the world’s first cryptocurrency based prize bonds; Bulleto Smart Contract, a crypto making machine; Insured Trading, the world’s first crypto trade insurance project; BFIC Store, a crypto commerce platform; Time 2 Travel; Crypto Cash; NFT Snake & Ladder game; and many more. Multiple utility projects are being planned further, as well as a notable milestone of listing BFIC on New York Stock Exchange by the year 2026.

The BFIC team is committed to create the financial platform with the potential to become the standard for invoices, accounting, auditing, and payments in cryptocurrencies and fiat assets.

About BFICoin

The max supply of BFIC is 21 million (i.e., 21,000,000), 2% of it is provided for bounty, another 2% goes into emergency fund, 3% is provided for server maintenance, another 3% will be used for research and development, 5% is provided for ICO airdrops, 10% is allocated to the team, 28% is allocated for rewards, and the rest 47 is provided for mining rewards.

BFIC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 17, 2022, investors who are interested in Best Fintech Investment Coin investment can easily buy and sell BFIC on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of BFIC on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about BFICoin:

Official Website: https://www.bficoin.io

Telegram: https://t.me/bficoinofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BfiCoin

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bficoinofficial/

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116833