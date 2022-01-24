Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Crypto Stake Token (CST) on March 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CST/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 14, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Crypto Stake Token (CST) on March 14, 2022

While growing rapidly in popularity, crypto-based betting services create counterparty risk following an unfavorable trend of utilizing cryptocurrency in a centralized manner. Crypto Stake offers a sports betting exchange on the BSC blockchain and integrates a decentralized oracle consensus network with a series of smart contracts, which removes central points of failure to allow the use of cryptocurrency without counterparty risk. Its native token Crypto Stake Token (CST) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Crypto Stake

Crypto Stake ecosystem is a decentralized gambling platform giving players all over the world an opportunity to place bets on sportsbook events from every corner of the globe. It believes that people should be able to place bets using cryptocurrencies without limitations of what they can choose to bet on.

Any player in Crypto Stake’s ecosystem can use any top 100 cryptocurrency and exchange it for Crypto Stake’s exclusive token, Crypto Stake Token (CST), this will give its users enhanced odds on any wager they choose to place on any event be it Horse Racing, Football, Boxing, MMA, Greyhound Racing, Baseball, American Football, Basketball and many more, making it the biggest and best gambling ecosystem online, eclipsing any other platforms available for crypto betting, and giving its punters the best returns for their stake.

Besides sports betting, Crypto Stake will also offer users the ability to play casino games like Roulette, Black Jack, Poker, Jackpot Slots, Baccarat, plus several others. Any of its casino style games using Random Number Generation (RNG) will all be provided with transparency, security and trust based on blockchain technology, and using Crypto Stake Token will again enhance any winning returns.

Players will be able to easily exchange their cryptocurrencies that are currently in the top 100 CMC list for the exclusive Crypto Stake Token using Crypto Stake’s on-platform exchange which will be cost-effective, efficient and simple. Any users that do not have cryptocurrencies will be able to exchange their native fiat currencies for Crypto Stake Token, which also enables them to benefit from the enhanced betting odds.

Additionally, all players will have their own secure private wallets and can transfer any cryptocurrency they hold to a wallet of their choice.

About CST Token

The Crypto Stake Token (CST) is an essential part of the sportsbook and future casino ecosystem. It is used as the exclusive currency on the Crypto Stake platform for increased betting odds – both for sports bets and casino games. It is based on BEP-20 and has a total supply of 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000) tokens.

CST will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 14, 2022, investors who are interested in Crypto Stake investment can easily buy and sell CST on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of CST on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about CST Token:

Official Website: http://crypto-stake.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/cryptostakechat

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptostake1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cryptoStake1/

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116609