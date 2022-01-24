LBank Exchange Will List GogolCoin (GOL) on March 18, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 17, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GogolCoin (GOL) on March 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GOL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 18, 2022.

Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency have been greatly impacting the world since their emergence. To make the world a better place for everyone to live in, GogolCoin (GOL) developed various platforms utilizing the power of blockchain and crypto, while supporting agriculture and organic farming, renewable energy, poverty relief fund, war relief organizations, and many more. The GOL token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing GogolCoin

GogolCoin is a project with a vision of connecting digital investments with the real world and thereby impacting lives around everyone. The concept of GogolCoin is simple but deep and impactful. It has developed a gateway to do something impactful in the physical world through its various platforms of which GogolCoin (GOL) is the core. These platforms include Metagol, a Metaverse gaming platform; Meta Connect, a social network solution with chat, video, and audio support; Meta Now, a messaging and calling app; Silwana,an eCommerce platform to purchase anything with GogolCoin; GolXchange, a decentralized exchange; staking pools; and many more.

Siwana.shop is launched and is serving users as a one stop solution to purchase Gift cards and coupons across 100 countries and 25 categories .We are striving towards expanding the service categories to Travel bookings, Service Bookings, Food Delivery platforms and much more.

MetaGol is a Metaverse Game revolving around Farming concepts with a NFT Marketplace and users can indulge in agriculture and animal husbandry, yield rewards as MetaGol Tokens.In the real world, these assets are linked with our organization’s Agriculture & Poultry units in Egypt. The concept is to Reap the rewards in Reality and contribute to a sustainable ecosystem.

Offering a unique ecosystem designed in a way that users’ digital investments derive their profit at the same time they are changing lives around the world, the GogolCoin team will continue to build various platforms with GogolCoin as the core and a greater vision of changing the world.

About GOL Token

GogolCoin (GOL) is the core of its ecosystem, utmost importance is given to each aspect starting from the design, supply volume, allocations, pricings, and marketing to ensure long term sustainability.

Based on Ethereum Network, GOL has a limited supply of 295 million (i.e. 295,000,000) tokens, 52% of it is provided for reserved funding, 18% is allocated to the team, founders and development, and the rest 30% is provided for circulating supply.

GOL will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 18, 2022, investors who are interested in GogolCoin investment can easily buy and sell GOL on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of GOL on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

