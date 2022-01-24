Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Pando (PANDO) on March 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PANDO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC+8) on March 15, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Pando (PANDO) on March 15, 2022

The Internet industry has been facing the fastest trend changing since the emergence of new technologies like blockchain. Its native token PANDO will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on March 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Pando

Pando is a project that aims to achieve internet transparency, provide users with convenience and accessibility while compensating them for their contributions and therefore, will entail various projects, starting from web-browser and messenger.

Based on Web3.0, Pando Browser offers many advantages compared to other browsers, such as free VPN, IPFS integration, built-in crypto wallet, powerful referral program, ads removal feature, high-speed browsing and many more.

Pando Messenger is a built-in crypt messenger with strong security backed by IPFS blockchain technology, it supports anonymous messaging by encrypting personal information, message content, etc., fast transmission and storage of large-scale data through distributed storage of IPFS files, and convenient online/offline mobile payments with crypto wallet, as well as other unique features.

As Pando project progresses, the foundation of a transparent and safe internet ecosystem will be established, followed by blockchain-based Pando World and Pando Market model, which are going to be more full-fledged economic activity-based service platforms.

About PANDO Token

PANDO is an ERC-20 based token that supports the Pando ecosystem, including Pando World, Pando Market, and can be used for all economic activities.

The total supply of PANDO is 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens. 70% of it is reserved for users who participate in the PoSW (Proof of Software) mining, 5% is provided for research and development, another 5% is allocated to the team, 10% is provided for airdrop, 7.5% will be used for marketing, and the rest 2.5% is reserved for other activities necessary for the maintenance and development of the project.

PANDO will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on March 15, 2022, investors who are interested in Pando investment can easily buy and sell PANDO on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of PANDO on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

