LBank Weekly Listing Report, 14th March 2022

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 14th March.

Project: CST

Listing date: 14th Mar.

Key words: utility, initial listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://crypto-stake.io

About:

Crypto Stake ecosystem is a decentralized gambling platform giving players all over the world an opportunity to place bets on sports, book events from every corner of the globe. We believe that people should be able to place bets using cryptocurrencies without limitations of what they can choose to bet on.

Project: GOLF

Listing date: 14th Mar.

Key words: Stablecoin, listed on BitClover (Hotbit Korea), KLAYTN

Official Website: https://en.golfro.io/

About:

This is a project to grow the golf industry to the next level by using blockchain technology to integrate the golf market inside the ‘Golfrochain’ ecosystem to provide convenience, transparency, and absolute security to the common users.

Project: ZIK

Listing date: 14th Mar.

Key words: SocialFi, listed on Probit Global, ERC20

Official Website: https://ziktalk.com/

About:

Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform with over 650,000 users that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to 98% of the content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.

Project: BRK

Listing date: 14th Mar.

Key words: Metaverse/NFT/GAMEFI/DAO/DEFI, listed on BSC Chain (MAIN): PancakeSwap/ MDEX; HECO Chain: MDEX/ DogeSwap; ETH Chain: UniSwap/ SushiSwap; CEX: JPEX, ERC20

Official Website: https://home.blueark.io/

About:

The BlueArk project was jointly initiated by Peter Lin, a well-known designer, and Dough-Boy, a music creator, and received corresponding support in the Dao community. The NFT trading platform has been launched, cross-chain bridge, and trade tokens on PancakeSwap.

Project: PTX

Listing date: 14th Mar.

Key words: Defi, initial listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://pandoproject.org

About:

PandoProject is a complete ecosystem with a blockchain-based, decentralized, highly scalable video distribution network powered by a Pando Token (PTX), supported by popular DApp.

Project: MRI

Listing date: 14th Mar.

Key words: MEME, listed on Uniswap, BitMart, XT, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.marshallinu.com/

About:

The coin provides “monetary donations” to fighters so that each fighter has a better opportunity to compete at a professional level. Fighters should not have to worry about the costs of training camps, injuries, bills, etc. MRI offers direct sponsorship to fighters in the form of Ethereum and the native MRI token.

Project: PANDO

Listing date: 15th Mar.

Key words: public chain, listed on Cashierest, ProBit Global, Indodax, Bittrex Global, MEXC, Bibox, Hotbit, ERC20

Official Website: https://pandobrowser.com/

About:

PANDO is designed to provide innovative new ways of rewarding the browsing experience. We are structured so that users can experience the greatest economic benefit in terms of transparency and corresponding privacy protection.

Project: BCL

Listing date: 15th Mar.

Key words: NFT, initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.bitcoinlegend.org/

About:

BitcoinLegend (BCL) is cryptocurrency assets based on ERC-20. BCL will make NFT market platform(NFT cards, artworks).Also, BCL will launch a metaverse game with a Hero NFT card inspired by Marvel’s Avengers .

Project: CLE

Listing date: 15th Mar.

Key words: METAVERSE, NFT, initial listing, TRC20

Official Website: https://www.clebus.com

About:

CLEBUS is a metaverse ecosystem. CLEBUS is a platform where you can discover and trade values and take up challenges for new values. It’s a world tailored just for you. CLE Coin is a global payment method in CLEBUS, allowing all participants to actively engage in the virtual economy on a virtual asset-based metaverse platform.

Project: XCN

Listing date: 15th Mar.

Key words: listed on CMC, Nevis, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.chain.com/

About:

Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. Chain has launched Chain Core which is a permissioned and open source blockchain and Sequence, its ledger as a service product. Clients can receive discounts and pay for commercial fees with Chain Tokens (XCN) as well as participate in community protocol governance and access to premium features.

Project: CPLAY

Listing date: 15th Mar.

Key words: DEFI, listed on pancake, BEP20

Official Website: https://www.cplay.network/

About:

CPLAY Network is a complete community-driven crypto ecosystem which is going to provide one-stop solution by bringing all crypto oriented business platforms and users under the same roof.

Project: BOBA

Listing date: 16th Mar.

Key words: Wallet, listed on Uniswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.bobatama.com

About:

BOBATAMA is a variation of the Saitama meme combined with the legendary Boba Fett character. BOBATAMA is launching on the Ethereum network.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – Mar 7th to Mar 13th, 2022

Name: GMT1

Weekly gain: 3467%

Official Website: https://www.stepn.com/

Name: RND

Weekly gain: 1507%

Official Website: http://therandomdao.com/

Name: MTRA

Weekly gain: 1300%

Official Website: http://meta-rare.net/

Name: TPC

Weekly gain: 560%

Official Website: https://techpaychain.com/

Name: INDI

Weekly gain: 223%

Official Website: https://indi.gg/

Name: KUNCI

Weekly gain: 71%

Official Website: https://kuncicoin.com/

Name: ELV

Weekly gain: 19%

Official Website: https://elvantis.com/

Name: KLEE

Weekly gain: 15%

Official Website: https://kleerun.game/

Name: TARP

Weekly gain: 14%

Official Website: https://www.totallyarugpull.com/

Name: HVI

Weekly gain: 10%

Official Website: https://vizslainu.com/

Name: KIBA

Weekly gain: 3%

Official Website: https://kibainu.org/

Name: LUST

Weekly gain: 1%

Official Website: https://lustcoins.com/

Name: KDC

Official Website: http://www.fandomchain.io/

Name: APOLLO

Official Website: https://www.apolloinutoken.com/

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

