Leaders with PepsiCo, Other Major Companies Join Lineup of Speakers at ISG Future Workplace Summit

March 15 event in New York to examine the physical, digital and human dimensions of the modern workplace

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #DigitalWorkplace–PepsiCo’s director of workplace transformation and employee experience is joining the list of speakers from major corporations appearing at tomorrow’s ISG Future Workplace Summit in New York City, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Jenya Adler of PepsiCo will appear with Deb Ermiger, VP of digital engagement with Aflac, and Rebecca Nicholas, VP, end user services and engagement with Centene Technologies, in a panel discussion, “Building and Sustaining Your ’A’ Team in The Post Pandemic World.” The three will discuss strategies for overcoming physical disconnections between employees, customers, suppliers and community to achieve team synergies.

“As enterprises struggle with the Great Resignation, workplace leaders must prioritize technology capabilities that enhance experience across the entire employee lifecycle,” said Shafqat Azim, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, and host of the event. “Enterprises are looking for new ways to digitize the workplace experience and connect technology usage with business outcomes.”

Other new speakers include Giovanni Colavita, president and CEO of Colavita USA, the U.S. subsidiary of the Italian food maker; David Stephenson, director, smart building studio with Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, and Kat Seidelman, director of learning and development with healthcare information technology provider Greenway Health.

Colavita and Stephenson will join a panel discussion with Doug Atkin, managing partner at venture capital firm Communitas Capital, to explore how current pandemic-related workplace changes can become business opportunities. The panel members will discuss technologies and business applications that could further enable workforce productivity and improve employee retention.

Seidelman, meanwhile, will join Dr. Tina Walker, VP of HR and administration with California Community Foundation, and Maria Leggett, director of talent and professional development with MHI, a trade association for the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry, in the panel discussion, “Combatting the Great Resignation: Retain and Sustain Talent,” on data-driven approaches to improving retention and creating a culture of transparency.

Rakshit Ghura, SVP and global head of digital workplace services at HCL Technologies, will deliver a featured presentation, “Embracing the Essentials of a Futuristic and Experiential Workplace,” in which he will explore how enterprises can create a modern workplace that is “distributed yet engaged, efficient yet compassionate, profitable yet purposeful, and bleeding edge yet inclusive.”

The agenda also includes previously announced speakers with Peloton Interactive and Kraft Heinz.

The ISG Future Workplace is sponsored by HCL Technologies, OutSystems, Wipro, Turing and Allganize. Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts:





Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



[email protected]

Erik Arvidson, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978 518 4542



[email protected]