Librestream Supports Organizations with Operations in Ukraine Amidst Wartime Challenges with Gratis Remote Expert Technology

Onsight technology platform to help in-region companies maintain operations and facilitate enhanced worker safety and resiliency

WINNIPEG, Manitoba & RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Librestream, the #1-rated remote technology platform for the industrial deskless workforce, is offering its Onsight platform capabilities to businesses with operations in Ukraine for no charge. All organizations with critical operations in Ukraine are eligible to participate.





Librestream will offer Onsight licenses and self-start training to eligible companies without commitment to purchase Librestream products.

“Librestream is committed to supporting organizations and workers in Ukraine as they deal with challenges as a result of the on-going Russian invasion,” said John Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer of Librestream. “Librestream has provided business continuity programs at no charge in the past for humanitarian benefits, including natural disaster relief and challenges presented by COVID-19.”

Librestream’s Onsight platform is deployed by hundreds of leading Global 2000 organizations in industries including aviation, defense, manufacturing, and energy, enabling improved worker safety, greater operational efficiency, reductions in carbon footprint, and enhanced productivity.

“For Ukraine, our goal is to extend the benefits our customers recognize daily using our platform to keep critical machinery and equipment running in the safest, most efficient manner while reducing unnecessary risk to human life,” added Bishop. “The investment for Librestream is small compared to our commitment to helping the people and businesses of Ukraine.”

If your business has operations in Ukraine, visit our Ukraine relief page.

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency, and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream’s global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition, including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, named an IDC Innovator, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

