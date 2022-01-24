Lincoln Financial Group Expands Chief Strategy Office to Enhance Focus on Long-Term Opportunities

Darrel Tedrow named Senior Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions and Jim Tierney named Senior Vice President, Strategy

RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LiveUnited–Today, Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced two appointments to the Chief Strategy Office, led by Chris Neczypor, Chief Strategy Officer. Darrel Tedrow has been named Senior Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions and Jim Tierney has been named Senior Vice President, Strategy. Both will report to Neczypor.

While Lincoln Financial continues to execute on its current strategies, the Chief Strategy Office is focusing on building the business of tomorrow – including enterprise-wide long-term strategic planning, potential mergers and acquisitions and competitive intelligence.

“Our Chief Strategy Office is a growing team of incredibly talented people with deep industry experience, who will bring dedicated focus and process to how Lincoln shapes the business of tomorrow,” said Ellen Cooper, Lincoln Financial’s CEO-Elect. “These two new roles are important leadership positions as Chris builds out this team, which will partner across the enterprise to drive strategies focused on overall long-term growth and enhance the value we deliver to our key stakeholders.”

As Senior Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions, Tedrow will strategically assess opportunities that have the potential to drive growth and value for Lincoln Financial’s customers and shareholders.

“Darrel has deep knowledge of Lincoln, our industry and the competitive marketplace,” said Neczypor. “He will partner across the organization to evaluate potential opportunities, both small and large, that can position Lincoln for further growth and success.”

Tedrow spent more than 15 years at Lincoln Financial in roles across the Life insurance business and within the company’s Corporate Finance organization. He is returning after spending the past two years as the Director of Advancement at Worldlink International Ministries, where he developed a long-term strategic and financial plan to increase awareness of the organization’s mission.

In the Senior Vice President, Strategy role, Tierney will work across the organization to develop broad-based, innovative strategies to further enhance the value Lincoln delivers to customers and shareholders and complement the company’s organic growth. He will lead the development of an enterprise framework to support building the business of tomorrow, aligned with the company’s long-standing focus on implementing strong processes to drive strong outcomes.

Tierney joins from Lincoln Financial’s Information Technology organization, where he led a team developing technology, strategy and data solutions to support the company’s product development and market-leading distribution, and made significant contributions to digital strategy. He has more than 20 years of industry experience – 11 of them at Lincoln Financial – across sales, marketing, strategy and technology.

“Jim has a proven ability to create connectivity and drive collaboration, which will be instrumental in building an enterprise-wide infrastructure for our long-term strategy,” said Neczypor. “We will continue to partner with colleagues across the company to innovate and maximize emerging trends as we look forward.”

Tedrow and Tierney have both been named members of Lincoln Financial’s Corporate Leadership Group.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Contacts

Media contact:

Amy Ponticello



[email protected]