Lincoln International Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Spurrier Capital Partners

Complements & Broadens Lincoln’s Industry-Leading Technology, Media & Telecom Group

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Spurrier Capital Partners (SCP), a technology and software-focused investment bank based in New York.

Upon the close of the transaction, the SCP team will join Lincoln’s Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group, a global team of over 100 people with deep expertise and scale that led 83 transactions in 2021 for some of the most transformational organizations and private equity clients. The addition of SCP strengthens Lincoln’s industry breadth in many key areas across both vertical and horizontal software.

“The Spurrier Capital Partners team adds a group of high caliber professionals to Lincoln and doubles our number of software-focused Managing Directors in the U.S.,” said Rob Brown, Lincoln’s Global Chief Executive Officer. “Our TMT Group has experienced significant organic growth over the last several years due to investments in talent covering key sectors of the incredibly dynamic tech industry. The acquisition of SCP expands our deep relationships and domain expertise and will help accelerate the growth of the group and our advisory services to clients across the technology ecosystem.”

Spurrier Capital Partners was founded in 2009 by Clark Spurrier who has grown the firm to more than 20 software-focused mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory professionals. Spurrier will be Chairman of the TMT Group and will join Lincoln’s U.S. Management Committee. The professionals of SCP will work in Lincoln’s offices in New York, New York, and San Francisco, California.

During its highly successful 13-year history, SCP has completed transactions and developed expertise in many areas that will strengthen Lincoln’s TMT Group, including horizontal and vertical application software, infrastructure software, communications software, government technology and healthcare information technology.

“The SCP team is a great complement to our group – from unique capabilities and bespoke client service approach to cultural alignment and enthusiasm for collaboration,” said Scott Twibell, Managing Director and co-head of Lincoln’s U.S. TMT Group. “Near-term opportunities abound for our expanded team in the technology sector – where businesses across every industry are leveraging software to operate more effectively, efficiently and competitively,” added Will Bowmer, Managing Director and other co-head of Lincoln’s U.S. TMT Group.

“We are excited to combine efforts with Lincoln’s excellent team of technology and software professionals – partnering to achieve even greater success on behalf of technology and other Lincoln clients that are accelerating the role of software in their businesses,” stated Clark Spurrier. “With more than 20 international offices, we look forward to further leveraging Lincoln’s international brand as the software sector expands globally.”

Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and their portfolio companies and to public and privately held companies around the world. Our services include mergers and acquisitions advisory, private funds and capital markets advisory, valuations and fairness opinions, and joint ventures advisory. As one tightly integrated team of more than 725 professionals across 15 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective on the global private capital markets, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

