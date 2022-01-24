Logicalis appoints Damian Skendrovic as EMEA CEO

London, 15th March 2022: Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed service provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Damian Skendrovic to the role of CEO for the EMEA region, as of 8th March 2022.

As EMEA CEO, Damian will work to scale Logicalis’ offering across the EMEA region, utilising the teams’ local expertise, whilst enhancing Logicalis’ position in the market.

Skendrovic joins Logicalis from NTT where he was Executive Vice President and CEO of Managed Services. During his time at NTT, he built their global managed services business to over $1 billion in revenues through a combination of mergers and acquisitions and organic growth.

Skendrovic’s 25 years of experience and knowledge in developing and scaling managed services businesses will allow Logicalis to expand its managed service offering across EMEA, building on its existing European presence.

On his appointment, Damian Skendrovic comments: “I’m excited to be joining Logicalis at such a pivotal time for both the company and the wider industry. Businesses are increasingly reliant on technology solutions that enable agility and flexibility to respond to sudden changes in the digital economy. I look forward to working with Logicalis teams across the region to scale our managed services offering and help customers get the most from our solutions.”

On the announcement, Bob Bailkoski, CEO of Logicalis Group said, “We are delighted to welcome Damian on board. His success in his previous role of scaling managed services businesses lends itself well to Logicalis’ ambition to grow its managed services offering. His skills will be an asset to the EMEA business as he works with our teams across the region to develop and improve our offering for customers.”

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.

Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, and VMware), Logicalis has more than 6,500 employees focused on understanding customer priorities and enhancing their experience.

As Architects of Change, Logicalis’ focus is to design, support, and execute customers’ digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.5 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.1 billion.

For more information: https://www.logicalis.com/

