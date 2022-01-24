Luna Innovations Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Luna Completes Divestiture of Luna Labs

Acquires LIOS Sensing from NKT Photonics

Highlights

Total revenues of $24.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, up 26%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020

Gross margin of 58% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 61% for the three months ended December 31, 2020

Operating income of $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to operating loss of $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020

Net income of $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net loss of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020

Adjusted EPS of $0.08 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.05 for the three months ended December 31, 2020

Company provides 2022 outlook

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2022outlook–Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced its financial results for the three months and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“In many ways, 2021 was a pivotal year for Luna Innovations, and that has continued into early 2022,” said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. “Through the challenges of the global pandemic, we stayed focused on our strategy and on enhancing our global leadership position in fiber optic technology. We integrated the OptaSense acquisition, and subsequent to year-end, completed the divestiture of Luna Labs and acquired LIOS Sensing. We reported record backlog and delivered double-digit revenue and gross profit growth for the fourth-quarter and full-year. Across our sensing and communications testing businesses, we realized some of the largest customer orders to date and penetrated into new geographies and markets, while implementing systems to support growth.”

Graeff continued, “Luna’s businesses are stronger than ever. The strategic initiatives that we undertook during the past five years, and in particular the past 18 months, have placed us in a better position to more fully capitalize on the growing 5G network communications, electric vehicle and other emerging market opportunities. The absolute focus and dedication of the Luna team is evident every day, as we serve our customers with excellence. I’m proud of the team for what they’ve accomplished and know that they will continue to execute against our vision: Enabling the Future with Fiber. We look forward to reporting against our 2022 goals, and updating you on initiatives, over the coming the months.”

Fourth-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 are:

Three Months Ended



December 31, Change (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Revenues $ 24,222 $ 19,278 26 % Gross profit 14,120 11,754 20 % Gross margin 58 % 61 % Operating expense 13,085 12,391 6 % Operating income/(loss) 1,035 (637 ) Operating margin 4.3 % (3.3 )% Other (expense)/income and income tax benefit/(expense) 440 (308 ) Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 1,475 $ (945 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax expense of $203 and $284 100 881 Net income/(loss) $ 1,575 $ (64 ) Earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ 0.05 $ — Adjusted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.05 60 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 33,666 30,896 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,123 $ 3,028 3 %

A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable figures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased 26% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to revenue generated by the businesses the Company acquired during 2020.

Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 58%, compared to 61% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, driven primarily by product mix as a result of acquisitions. Operating income increased to $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in operating income was primarily due to higher revenue resulting in a higher gross profit, as well as lower acquisition costs in the current quarter versus the prior-year quarter.

Net income was $1.6 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.08 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $0.05 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 are:

Full Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change Revenues $ 87,513 $ 59,115 48 % Gross profit $ 51,556 $ 35,880 44 % Gross margin 59 % 61 % Operating expense 54,146 35,067 54 % Operating (loss)/income (2,590 ) 813 Operating margin (3.0 ) % 1.4 % Other (expense)/income and income tax benefit/(expense) 1,501 547 Net (loss)/income from continuing operations $ (1,089 ) $ 1,360 Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax expense of $584 and $339 2,471 1,931 Net income $ 1,382 $ 3,291 Earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ 0.04 $ 0.10 (60 )% Adjusted EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.18 (6 )% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 31,658,085 32,578,757 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,584 $ 7,926 (4 )%

A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP figures can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased 48% compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to our acquisitions in 2020.

Gross margin of 59% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was down compared to 61% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 due to product mix as a result of acquisitions. Operating loss of $2.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, declined compared to operating income of $0.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to incremental amortization of intangible assets and inventory step-up related to Luna’s completed acquisitions.

Net income was $1.4 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net income of $3.3 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.17 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.18 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $7.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to the close of the fiscal year, Luna completed two important and strategic transactions:

Divestiture of Luna Labs, which was moved to Discontinued Operations in the third quarter 2021

Acquisition of LIOS Sensing

LIOS Sensing, based in Cologne, Germany, is a recognized market leader in fiber optic distributed monitoring solutions for power cable, pipelines, oilfield services, security, highways, railways and industrial fire detection systems. The acquisition brings to Luna important Distributed Temperature Sensing (“DTS”) intellectual property, products and expertise. DTS strongly complements Luna’s existing offerings and provides algorithm development expertise, critical for AI and machine learning.

2022 Full-Year and Q1 Outlook

For fiscal year and Q1 2022, including both the mid-March divestiture of Luna Labs and the acquisition of LIOS Sensing, Luna expects:

Total revenues in the range of $109 million to $115 million for full year 2022

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $10 million to $12 million for full year 2022

Total revenues in the range of $20 million to $22 million for Q1 2022

Luna is not providing an outlook for net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, because changes in the items that Luna excludes from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, tax expense, and significant non-recurring charges, among other things, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Luna’s routine operating activities.

The outlook above does not include any future acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the operating performance of its business, Luna’s management considers Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the effect of certain non-cash expenses and items that Luna believes may not be indicative of its operating performance, because either they are unusual and Luna does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, or they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.

Luna Innovations Incorporated



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands of U.S Dollars) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,128 $ 15,366 Accounts receivable, net 20,913 21,928 Contract assets 5,166 4,139 Inventory 22,493 23,062 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,793 4,434 Assets held for sale 12,952 6,540 Total current assets 82,445 75,469 Property and equipment, net 2,988 2,917 Intangible assets, net 17,177 19,994 Goodwill 18,984 18,121 Operating lease right-of-use asset 5,075 5,984 Other non-current assets 247 369 Deferred tax asset 3,321 1,689 Non-current assets held for sale — 6,459 Total assets 130,237 131,002 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt obligation $ 4,167 $ 4,167 Accounts payable 2,809 2,851 Accrued and other current liabilities 9,258 11,325 Contract liabilities 4,649 6,147 Current portion of operating lease liability 2,101 1,876 Current liabilities held for sale 9,703 3,719 Total current liabilities 32,687 30,085 Long-term debt obligation 11,673 15,817 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 3,509 5,034 Other long-term liabilities 445 410 Non-current liabilities held for sale — 5,214 Total liabilities 48,314 56,560 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 33,855,725 and 32,724,512 shares issued, 32,116,270 and 31,024,537 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 34 33 Treasury stock at cost, 1,744,206 and 1,699,975 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (5,248 ) (4,789 ) Additional paid-in capital 98,745 92,403 Accumulated deficit (11,575 ) (12,957 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33 ) (248 ) Total stockholders’ equity 81,923 74,442 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 130,237 $ 131,002

Luna Innovations Incorporated



Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share data) Three months ended



December 31, Year ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 24,222 $ 19,278 $ 87,513 $ 59,115 Cost of revenues 10,102 7,524 35,957 23,235 Gross profit 14,120 11,754 51,556 35,880 Operating expense: Selling, general and administrative 10,542 10,394 43,956 28,353 Research, development and engineering 2,543 1,997 10,190 6,714 Total operating expense 13,085 12,391 54,146 35,067 Operating income/(loss) 1,035 (637 ) (2,590 ) 813 Other (expense)/income: Other income — 31 — 50 Investment income — 2 — 67 Interest expense, net (104 ) (23 ) (479 ) (25 ) Total other (expense)/income (104 ) 10 (479 ) 92 Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 931 (627 ) (3,069 ) 905 Income tax benefit/(expense) 544 (318 ) 1,980 455 Income/(loss) from continuing operations 1,475 (945 ) (1,089 ) 1,360 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 100 881 2,471 1,931 Net income/(loss) $ 1,575 $ (64 ) $ 1,382 $ 3,291 Net income per share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 Net loss per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ — $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 Diluted $ — $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.05 $ — $ 0.04 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.05 $ — $ 0.04 $ 0.10 Weighted average shares (in thousands): Basic 32,014 30,896 31,658 30,670 Diluted 33,666 30,896 31,658 32,579

Luna Innovations Incorporated



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands of U.S. Dollars) Year ended



December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 1,382 $ 3,291 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,628 2,970 Stock-based compensation 2,955 2,134 Loss on sale and disposal of property and equipment — 644 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — 1,436 Deferred tax asset (1,501 ) (522 ) Bad debt 393 127 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (280 ) (3,292 ) Contract assets (1,672 ) (1,504 ) Inventory 939 (1,550 ) Other current assets 582 (2,203 ) Other long-term assets — (3 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,213 ) 1,143 Contract liabilities 186 (29 ) Other long-term liabilities 84 214 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,483 2,856 Cash flows used in investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (34,102 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (1,412 ) (681 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 403 Intangible property costs (356 ) (379 ) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net — 600 Net cash used in investing activities (1,768 ) (34,159 ) Cash flows provided by/(used in) financing activities: Proceeds from debt obligations — 19,984 Payments on debt obligations (4,144 ) — Payments on finance lease obligation (48 ) (53 ) Purchase of treasury stock (459 ) (452 ) Proceeds from ESPP 1,131 456 Proceeds from the exercise of options 2,256 1,714 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (1,264 ) 21,649 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,451 (9,654 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 311 14,000 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 15,366 25,006 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 17,128 $ 15,366 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 458 $ 4 Cash paid for income taxes $ 113 $ (1,244 )

Luna Innovations Incorporated



Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA



(in thousands) Three months ended



December 31, Year ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 1,575 $ (64 ) $ 1,382 $ 3,291 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 100 881 2,471 1,931 Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 1,475 (945 ) (1,089 ) 1,360 Interest expense 104 23 479 25 Investment income — (2 ) — (67 ) Income tax (benefit)/provision (544 ) 318 (1,980 ) (455 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,077 790 4,517 2,769 EBITDA 2,112 184 1,927 3,632 Share-based compensation 693 562 2,826 2,012 Integration and transaction expense 249 2,204 2,322 2,204 Amortization of inventory step-up 69 78 509 78 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,123 $ 3,028 $ 7,584 $ 7,926

Luna Innovations Incorporated



Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EPS



(in thousands) Three months ended



December 31, Year ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 1,575 $ (64 ) $ 1,382 $ 3,291 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 100 881 2,471 1,931 Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 1,475 (945 ) (1,089 ) 1,360 Share-based compensation 693 562 2,826 2,012 Integration and transaction expense 249 2,204 2,322 2,204 Amortization of intangible assets 760 478 3,113 1,714 Amortization of inventory step-up 69 78 509 78 Income tax effect on adjustments (443 ) (831 ) (2,193 ) (1,502 ) Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 2,803 $ 1,546 $ 5,488 $ 5,866 Adjusted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 Adjusted weighted average shares (in thousands): Diluted 33,666 30,896 31,658 32,579

