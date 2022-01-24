Luna Innovations Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Luna Completes Divestiture of Luna Labs

Acquires LIOS Sensing from NKT Photonics

Highlights

  • Total revenues of $24.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, up 26%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020
  • Gross margin of 58% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 61% for the three months ended December 31, 2020
  • Operating income of $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to operating loss of $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020
  • Net income of $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net loss of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.08 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.05 for the three months ended December 31, 2020
  • Company provides 2022 outlook

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2022outlook–Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced its financial results for the three months and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“In many ways, 2021 was a pivotal year for Luna Innovations, and that has continued into early 2022,” said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. “Through the challenges of the global pandemic, we stayed focused on our strategy and on enhancing our global leadership position in fiber optic technology. We integrated the OptaSense acquisition, and subsequent to year-end, completed the divestiture of Luna Labs and acquired LIOS Sensing. We reported record backlog and delivered double-digit revenue and gross profit growth for the fourth-quarter and full-year. Across our sensing and communications testing businesses, we realized some of the largest customer orders to date and penetrated into new geographies and markets, while implementing systems to support growth.”

Graeff continued, “Luna’s businesses are stronger than ever. The strategic initiatives that we undertook during the past five years, and in particular the past 18 months, have placed us in a better position to more fully capitalize on the growing 5G network communications, electric vehicle and other emerging market opportunities. The absolute focus and dedication of the Luna team is evident every day, as we serve our customers with excellence. I’m proud of the team for what they’ve accomplished and know that they will continue to execute against our vision: Enabling the Future with Fiber. We look forward to reporting against our 2022 goals, and updating you on initiatives, over the coming the months.”

Fourth-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 are:

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Change

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

 

2020

 

 

Revenues

$

24,222

 

 

$

19,278

 

 

26

%

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

14,120

 

 

 

11,754

 

 

20

%

Gross margin

 

58

%

 

 

61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expense

 

13,085

 

 

 

12,391

 

 

6

%

Operating income/(loss)

 

1,035

 

 

 

(637

)

 

 

Operating margin

 

4.3

%

 

 

(3.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense)/income and income tax benefit/(expense)

 

440

 

 

 

(308

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

$

1,475

 

 

$

(945

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax expense of $203 and $284

 

100

 

 

 

881

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss)

$

1,575

 

 

$

(64

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per diluted share (EPS)

$

0.05

 

 

$

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

60

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

33,666

 

 

 

30,896

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,123

 

 

$

3,028

 

 

3

%

A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable figures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased 26% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to revenue generated by the businesses the Company acquired during 2020.

Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 58%, compared to 61% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, driven primarily by product mix as a result of acquisitions. Operating income increased to $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in operating income was primarily due to higher revenue resulting in a higher gross profit, as well as lower acquisition costs in the current quarter versus the prior-year quarter.

Net income was $1.6 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.08 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $0.05 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 are:

 

Full Year Ended December 31,

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Revenues

$

87,513

 

 

$

59,115

 

 

48

%

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

51,556

 

 

$

35,880

 

 

44

%

Gross margin

 

59

%

 

 

61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expense

 

54,146

 

 

 

35,067

 

 

54

%

Operating (loss)/income

 

(2,590

)

 

 

813

 

 

 

Operating margin

 

(3.0

) %

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense)/income and income tax benefit/(expense)

 

1,501

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss)/income from continuing operations

$

(1,089

)

 

$

1,360

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax expense of $584 and $339

 

2,471

 

 

 

1,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,382

 

 

$

3,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per diluted share (EPS)

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

(60

)%

Adjusted EPS

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

(6

)%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

31,658,085

 

 

 

32,578,757

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

7,584

 

 

$

7,926

 

 

(4

)%

A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP figures can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased 48% compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to our acquisitions in 2020.

Gross margin of 59% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was down compared to 61% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 due to product mix as a result of acquisitions. Operating loss of $2.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, declined compared to operating income of $0.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to incremental amortization of intangible assets and inventory step-up related to Luna’s completed acquisitions.

Net income was $1.4 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net income of $3.3 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.17 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.18 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $7.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to the close of the fiscal year, Luna completed two important and strategic transactions:

  • Divestiture of Luna Labs, which was moved to Discontinued Operations in the third quarter 2021
  • Acquisition of LIOS Sensing

LIOS Sensing, based in Cologne, Germany, is a recognized market leader in fiber optic distributed monitoring solutions for power cable, pipelines, oilfield services, security, highways, railways and industrial fire detection systems. The acquisition brings to Luna important Distributed Temperature Sensing (“DTS”) intellectual property, products and expertise. DTS strongly complements Luna’s existing offerings and provides algorithm development expertise, critical for AI and machine learning.

2022 Full-Year and Q1 Outlook

For fiscal year and Q1 2022, including both the mid-March divestiture of Luna Labs and the acquisition of LIOS Sensing, Luna expects:

  • Total revenues in the range of $109 million to $115 million for full year 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $10 million to $12 million for full year 2022
  • Total revenues in the range of $20 million to $22 million for Q1 2022

Luna is not providing an outlook for net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, because changes in the items that Luna excludes from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, tax expense, and significant non-recurring charges, among other things, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Luna’s routine operating activities.

The outlook above does not include any future acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the operating performance of its business, Luna’s management considers Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the effect of certain non-cash expenses and items that Luna believes may not be indicative of its operating performance, because either they are unusual and Luna does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, or they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, Luna will conduct an investor conference call at 8:30 am (ET) today to discuss its financial results for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2021, as well as the divestiture of Luna Labs and the acquisition of LIOS Sensing. The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 270.823.1522. The participant access code is 2096088. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna’s expectations regarding its projected 2022 financial results and outlook and growth potential, as well as the impacts of the recently completed acquisition of OptaSense and LIOS Sensing and the recently completed divestiture of Luna Labs. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, failure of demand for Luna’s products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, technological and strategic challenges and those risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and Luna’s other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Luna’s website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of U.S Dollars)

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

17,128

 

 

$

15,366

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

20,913

 

 

 

21,928

 

Contract assets

 

5,166

 

 

 

4,139

 

Inventory

 

22,493

 

 

 

23,062

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

3,793

 

 

 

4,434

 

Assets held for sale

 

12,952

 

 

 

6,540

 

Total current assets

 

82,445

 

 

 

75,469

 

Property and equipment, net

 

2,988

 

 

 

2,917

 

Intangible assets, net

 

17,177

 

 

 

19,994

 

Goodwill

 

18,984

 

 

 

18,121

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

5,075

 

 

 

5,984

 

Other non-current assets

 

247

 

 

 

369

 

Deferred tax asset

 

3,321

 

 

 

1,689

 

Non-current assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

6,459

 

Total assets

 

130,237

 

 

 

131,002

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt obligation

$

4,167

 

 

$

4,167

 

Accounts payable

 

2,809

 

 

 

2,851

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

9,258

 

 

 

11,325

 

Contract liabilities

 

4,649

 

 

 

6,147

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

2,101

 

 

 

1,876

 

Current liabilities held for sale

 

9,703

 

 

 

3,719

 

Total current liabilities

 

32,687

 

 

 

30,085

 

Long-term debt obligation

 

11,673

 

 

 

15,817

 

Long-term portion of operating lease liability

 

3,509

 

 

 

5,034

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

445

 

 

 

410

 

Non-current liabilities held for sale

 

 

 

 

5,214

 

Total liabilities

 

48,314

 

 

 

56,560

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 33,855,725 and 32,724,512 shares issued, 32,116,270 and 31,024,537 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

 

34

 

 

 

33

 

Treasury stock at cost, 1,744,206 and 1,699,975 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

 

(5,248

)

 

 

(4,789

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

98,745

 

 

 

92,403

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(11,575

)

 

 

(12,957

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(33

)

 

 

(248

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

81,923

 

 

 

74,442

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

130,237

 

 

$

131,002

 

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share data)

 

Three months ended

December 31,

 

Year ended

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

24,222

 

 

$

19,278

 

 

$

87,513

 

 

$

59,115

 

Cost of revenues

 

10,102

 

 

 

7,524

 

 

 

35,957

 

 

 

23,235

 

Gross profit

 

14,120

 

 

 

11,754

 

 

 

51,556

 

 

 

35,880

 

Operating expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

10,542

 

 

 

10,394

 

 

 

43,956

 

 

 

28,353

 

Research, development and engineering

 

2,543

 

 

 

1,997

 

 

 

10,190

 

 

 

6,714

 

Total operating expense

 

13,085

 

 

 

12,391

 

 

 

54,146

 

 

 

35,067

 

Operating income/(loss)

 

1,035

 

 

 

(637

)

 

 

(2,590

)

 

 

813

 

Other (expense)/income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

Investment income

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

67

 

Interest expense, net

 

(104

)

 

 

(23

)

 

 

(479

)

 

 

(25

)

Total other (expense)/income

 

(104

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

(479

)

 

 

92

 

Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

 

931

 

 

 

(627

)

 

 

(3,069

)

 

 

905

 

Income tax benefit/(expense)

 

544

 

 

 

(318

)

 

 

1,980

 

 

 

455

 

Income/(loss) from continuing operations

 

1,475

 

 

 

(945

)

 

 

(1,089

)

 

 

1,360

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

100

 

 

 

881

 

 

 

2,471

 

 

 

1,931

 

Net income/(loss)

$

1,575

 

 

$

(64

)

 

$

1,382

 

 

$

3,291

 

Net income per share from continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.04

 

Diluted

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.04

 

Net loss per share from discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.06

 

Diluted

$

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.06

 

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.05

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.11

 

Diluted

$

0.05

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.10

 

Weighted average shares (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

32,014

 

 

 

30,896

 

 

 

31,658

 

 

 

30,670

 

Diluted

 

33,666

 

 

 

30,896

 

 

 

31,658

 

 

 

32,579

 

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

 

 

 

Year ended

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,382

 

 

$

3,291

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,628

 

 

 

2,970

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

2,955

 

 

 

2,134

 

Loss on sale and disposal of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

644

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

1,436

 

Deferred tax asset

 

 

(1,501

)

 

 

(522

)

Bad debt

 

 

393

 

 

 

127

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(280

)

 

 

(3,292

)

Contract assets

 

 

(1,672

)

 

 

(1,504

)

Inventory

 

 

939

 

 

 

(1,550

)

Other current assets

 

 

582

 

 

 

(2,203

)

Other long-term assets

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

(3,213

)

 

 

1,143

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

186

 

 

 

(29

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

84

 

 

 

214

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

4,483

 

 

 

2,856

 

Cash flows used in investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(34,102

)

Acquisition of property and equipment

 

 

(1,412

)

 

 

(681

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

403

 

Intangible property costs

 

 

(356

)

 

 

(379

)

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net

 

 

 

 

 

600

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(1,768

)

 

 

(34,159

)

Cash flows provided by/(used in) financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt obligations

 

 

 

 

 

19,984

 

Payments on debt obligations

 

 

(4,144

)

 

 

 

Payments on finance lease obligation

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(53

)

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

(459

)

 

 

(452

)

Proceeds from ESPP

 

 

1,131

 

 

 

456

 

Proceeds from the exercise of options

 

 

2,256

 

 

 

1,714

 

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

 

 

(1,264

)

 

 

21,649

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,451

 

 

 

(9,654

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

311

 

 

 

14,000

 

Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

 

 

15,366

 

 

 

25,006

 

Cash and cash equivalents—end of period

 

$

17,128

 

 

$

15,366

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

458

 

 

$

4

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

$

113

 

 

$

(1,244

)

 

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

 

 

Three months ended

December 31,

 

Year ended

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

Net income/(loss)

$

1,575

 

 

$

(64

)

 

$

1,382

 

 

$

3,291

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

100

 

 

 

881

 

 

 

2,471

 

 

 

1,931

 

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

 

1,475

 

 

 

(945

)

 

 

(1,089

)

 

 

1,360

 

Interest expense

 

104

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

479

 

 

 

25

 

Investment income

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

(67

)

Income tax (benefit)/provision

 

(544

)

 

 

318

 

 

 

(1,980

)

 

 

(455

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,077

 

 

 

790

 

 

 

4,517

 

 

 

2,769

 

EBITDA

 

2,112

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

1,927

 

 

 

3,632

 

Share-based compensation

 

693

 

 

 

562

 

 

 

2,826

 

 

 

2,012

 

Integration and transaction expense

 

249

 

 

 

2,204

 

 

 

2,322

 

 

 

2,204

 

Amortization of inventory step-up

 

69

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

509

 

 

 

78

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,123

 

 

$

3,028

 

 

$

7,584

 

 

$

7,926

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EPS

(in thousands)

 

Three months ended

December 31,

 

Year ended

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss)

$

1,575

 

 

$

(64

)

 

$

1,382

 

 

$

3,291

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

100

 

 

 

881

 

 

 

2,471

 

 

 

1,931

 

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

 

1,475

 

 

 

(945

)

 

 

(1,089

)

 

 

1,360

 

Share-based compensation

 

693

 

 

 

562

 

 

 

2,826

 

 

 

2,012

 

Integration and transaction expense

 

249

 

 

 

2,204

 

 

 

2,322

 

 

 

2,204

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

760

 

 

 

478

 

 

 

3,113

 

 

 

1,714

 

Amortization of inventory step-up

 

69

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

509

 

 

 

78

 

Income tax effect on adjustments

 

(443

)

 

 

(831

)

 

 

(2,193

)

 

 

(1,502

)

Adjusted income from continuing operations

$

2,803

 

 

$

1,546

 

 

$

5,488

 

 

$

5,866

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted weighted average shares (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

33,666

 

 

 

30,896

 

 

 

31,658

 

 

 

32,579

 

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Allison Woody

Phone: 540-769-8465

Email: [email protected]

