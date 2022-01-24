Macquarie Asset Management Completes Acquisition of Central Park Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macquarie Asset Management, the asset management division of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), today announced the completion of its acquisition of Central Park Group, LLC, an independent investment advisory firm that specializes in institutional-quality alternative investment strategies for high-net-worth investors.

Central Park Group is a pioneer in providing financial advisors and their clients access to top private equity, hedge fund, and real estate talent and strategies in structures specifically designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth and smaller institutional investors.

Central Park Group will form the cornerstone of Macquarie’s efforts to serve US high-net-worth investor demand for alternative investments. The acquisition highlights Macquarie Asset Management’s and Central Park Group’s shared mission of empowering investors and their financial advisors to invest for long-term success by providing access to a robust platform of alternative investments by leading sponsors, including Macquarie, backed by an expansive suite of educational tools.

“We are pleased to welcome the Central Park Group team and their clients to Macquarie. While alternative investment strategies have long been a staple of institutional portfolios, they have historically been hard to access for individual investors,” said Ben Way, Group Head of Macquarie Asset Management. “Macquarie’s long-standing heritage of managing alternative assets and serving the US individual investor marketplace, combined with Central Park Group’s track record of developing and distributing innovative alternative investment solutions, will uniquely position Macquarie to offer institutional-quality alternative investments to a broad range of investors.”

“Central Park Group’s founders have dedicated their careers to identifying the most attractive alternative investment themes from leading investment managers and making them available to high-net-worth investors,” said Greg Brousseau, Co-CEO, Co-CIO of Central Park Group. “The entire Central Park Group team is excited to continue this work at Macquarie Asset Management and expand the breadth and depth of best of breed offerings for high-net-worth investors.”

“Central Park Group has decades-long relationships with many of the world’s leading alternative investment managers,” said Mitchell Tanzman, Co-CEO, Co-CIO of Central Park Group. “We will continue to offer investors attractive, timely, and appropriate opportunities across the spectrum of alternative strategies.”

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage more than $US545.7 billion1 in assets globally, we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure and renewables, real estate, agriculture and natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory, and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs more than 17,000 people in 33 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. For more information, please visit macquarie.com.

About Central Park Group, LLC

Central Park Group was founded to serve the growing demand for alternative investments among high-net-worth and smaller institutional investors. The firm sources private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and fund-of-funds managers and develops offerings that are appropriate for a broad range of qualified investors. Committed to “education before assets®,” Central Park Group has created a suite of educational tools and resources for financial advisors and their clients. Central Park Group’s founders pioneered many of the fund structures now used industrywide to provide private client access to strategies historically accessible solely to institutional investors. Over more than 25 years, Central Park Group’s founders have invested more than $US15 billion in hedge funds, private equity, real estate, and funds-of-funds on behalf of investors. As of December 31, 2021, Central Park Group has more than $US3.5 billion in assets under management.

