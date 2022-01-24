Medallia Introduces Athena Studio, Empowering Organizations to Build No-Code, Custom AI Models

Companies can build, train, and publish artificial intelligence and machine learning models for text and conversation analytics specific to their businesses in a few easy steps

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced it has launched Medallia Athena Studio, a new solution enabling organizations to create custom AI models and analytics for unstructured data without any coding.

With the vast majority of customer feedback today coming through open-ended text — like email, chat logs, social media, voice, and video transcripts — companies face a growing challenge to make sense of this messy, complex data fast enough to react and improve the customer experience.

Medallia Athena Studio gives organizations the ability to easily create AI-powered models to better understand what matters most to their customers and deliver personal experiences across all channels. Organizations can build custom models in a simple user interface or get started quickly with a range of pre-trained templates. Athena Studio puts AI insights in the hands of data scientists and business users alike with easy but powerful low-code and no-code models.

“For more than a decade, Medallia’s Text Analytics has made unstructured data accessible to the masses. Millions of employees across the businesses we work with are using our TA insights to power more customer- and employee-centric decisions,” said Sarika Khanna, Medallia EVP and Chief Product Officer. “The introduction of Medallia Athena Studio is another leap forward in making data science and model customization more accessible to organizations of all sizes. Companies shouldn’t have to invest six months and a full team of analysts to get value out of unstructured data. With Athena Studio, companies can build, train, and customize complex AI and machine learning models to enable text and conversation analytics within hours and days, not months.”

Athena Studio extends Medallia’s tested and proven AI and machine learning capabilities to enable organizations to:

Get started with text analytics without hiring specialists or having a long implementation using pre-built models for analysis of NPS & CSAT, support tickets, reviews, surveys, and more

without hiring specialists or having a long implementation using pre-built models for analysis of NPS & CSAT, support tickets, reviews, surveys, and more Rapidly create and train new models suited to the unique needs of the business without any coding

suited to the unique needs of the business without any coding Identify patterns and trends in any open text document, helping customer experience teams quickly analyze open-ended feedback

helping customer experience teams quickly analyze open-ended feedback Automate business processes with pre-built integrations to enterprise systems for routing and prioritizing service tickets, marketing, and productivity tools

to enterprise systems for routing and prioritizing service tickets, marketing, and productivity tools Integrate data from hundreds of applications and analyze it across every experience to create a complete view of the customer journey

For more information about Medallia Athena AI and Analytics, visit https://www.medallia.com/platform/analytics/.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information, visit www.medallia.com.

© 2022 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Eric Stoessel



[email protected]