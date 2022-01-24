Mirador Wins “Wealth Management Innovation Award” in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Recognize Outstanding Financial Technology Products and Companies

DARIEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinTech—Mirador, LLC, today announced that its advisor-client portal (called “Gateway”) has been selected as the winner of the “Wealth Management Innovation Award” in the 5th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market. Serving U/HNW wealth advisors, family offices, endowments, and foundations around the world, Mirador is a leading provider of technology-enabled managed services, including bespoke portfolio performance reporting solutions, middle office services, technology consulting and services.

Mirador’s Gateway is a next generation, secure digital portal designed and built to serve both advisors and their clients. With a personalized dashboard and standard-setting features, Gateway extends the digital environment to connect, serve, and engage with clients.

Gateway delivers tools to enrich communication internally and externally, top-down, bottom-up and peer-to-peer – including blog and social posts, news feeds, integrated calendars, and team directories. The portal also allows for greater collaboration, bringing all financial information, people, content, and resources together along with a secure vault to organize and exchange documents.

Gateway also allows for on-the-go access for both colleagues and clients, making connecting and scheduling easier through real-time communications and conferencing. With an open architecture platform, Gateway offers control over the user experience, including a personalized dashboard and curated content.

“While many firms offer client access to an ‘online portal,’ in most cases this tool acts merely as a digital online statement, and advisors really need a product that supports building and managing a strong business internally, while also allowing them and their clients to securely connect to share timely information and build relationships that last,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Gateway, from Mirador, represents this next step, built to enrich the advisor-client relationship by providing a front to back solution for all wealth management needs and features that deliver breakthrough value like no other product on the market. Congratulations to the Mirador team on being our choice for the ‘Wealth Management Innovation’ award.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe.

“We are grateful for this recognition from FinTech Breakthrough as we set out to empower clients and advisors by offering wealth managers a cutting-edge client engagement technology,” said Joseph Larizza, Founder and Managing Partner of Mirador, LLC. “It’s a product that ultimately allows advisors and clients to truly digitally collaborate.”

Mirador’s Gateway portal is easy to integrate and connect with existing best-in-breed tools, apps and other existing financial tools while also delivering transparency. Lastly, the portal exceeds industry requirements for security and compliance, offering an enterprise grade cloud platform and multi-factor authentication standard.

About Mirador, LLC

Grounded in Wall Street and enabled by technology, Mirador combines powerful data science and deep financial expertise to provide best-of-breed financial reporting services, middle office services, and technology consulting to the U/HNW wealth management industry. Through partnerships with leading technology platforms, Mirador’s service offering creates insightful, consolidated, real-time views of all assets and liabilities – what they are, who holds them, how ownership is divided, how they’re invested, and how they’re performing – strategically constructed to identify opportunities and expose financial risks. Unlike large multi-offering firms for whom reporting is an ancillary service or a consulting service that configures systems and leaves, Mirador’s performance reporting experts – drawn from family offices and wealth management firms – create true, ongoing partnerships with clients to ensure data integrity, cull new insights from the data, answer questions, and resolve inconsistencies. The firm has offices in Darien, CT, Salt Lake City, UT, and Dublin, Ireland, and supports the performance reporting requirements of family offices, wealth managers, endowments, and foundations throughout North America, South America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

For more information about Mirador, visit www.miradorllc.com or email [email protected].

