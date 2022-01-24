Moogsoft Shares 2021 Momentum Including Rapid Hiring and 10 Years in Business

AIOps leader marks one decade with notable award wins, new customers and significant company growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moogsoft, the AIOps and observability leader, today announced significant 2021 milestones as it reaches 10 years in business. Moogsoft is the pioneer of AIOps and continues to be a category leader, which is validated through recent growth, award wins and new customer momentum.

In 2021, Moogsoft secured two significant award wins, named in CRN’s “Coolest Cloud Monitoring and Management” top 20 list and the winner of the Cloud Awards’s “Best Use of AI in Cloud Computing.” Moogsoft also earned finalist placements with the DevOps Excellence award for “Best AIOps/MLOps Tool” and the SIIA CODiE Award.

“Over the past 10 years, we have hustled, worked and fought to create the AIOps category, and now we are bringing the technology mainstream as it becomes essential to digital enterprise availability and innovation,” said Phil Tee, CEO and founder of Moogsoft. “These award wins are a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing an innovative product that makes a difference for our users.”

To accompany significant industry recognition, Moogsoft also posted impressive growth in hiring, internal promotions and customer wins. In Q4 alone, Moogsoft experienced 20% employee growth as well as building internal career mobility with 16 promotions throughout the last year to bolster senior leadership.

From a customer growth perspective, Moogsoft quadrupled its revenue growth, landing contracts with a top-10 international bank and top-five telecommunications provider. After launching its new cloud product in late 2020, the company won its largest cloud deal, valued in the mid-six figure range, and grew its cloud customer logo count by over 150%.

“When I look back on the past year with Moogsoft, one word comes to mind: remarkable,” said Minami Coirin Rojas, VP of growth and marketing at Moogsoft. “We have made significant strides in internal company growth and external customer relationships, and this hard work is being recognized by key entities. While 2021 was a standout year for our team, we aren’t done yet. We are committed to continuing innovation, providing a seamless experience and empowering our customers on their path to continuous availability.”

For more information about Moogsoft and its recent achievements, please visit www.moogsoft.com.

About Moogsoft

Moogsoft is the AI-driven observability leader that provides intelligent monitoring solutions for smart DevOps. Moogsoft delivers the most advanced cloud-native, self-service platform for software engineers, developers and operators to instantly see everything, know what’s wrong and fix things faster. Founded in 2012, Moogsoft has more than 140 customers worldwide including American Airlines, Fannie Mae, Fiserv, HCL Technologies, SAP SuccessFactors, and Verizon Media. It has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and outsourcing organizations including AWS, Cisco, HCL Technologies, TCS and Wipro.

Moogsoft® and the Moogsoft logo are proprietary trademarks of Moogsoft Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies. For more information about the Moogsoft Observability Cloud and its customers’ success, visit Moogsoft.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Clara Bihn



BLASTmedia for Moogsoft



[email protected]