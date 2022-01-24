Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Donna Cochener as General Counsel

SEATTLE, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Donna M. Cochener as General Counsel, Senior Vice President Legal.

Ms. Cochener joins Neoleukin after serving as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel at HomeStreet, Inc., the parent company of HomeStreet Bank. In that role, she was primarily responsible for securities reporting and compliance and corporate governance as well as serving as lead attorney on a range of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity financings. Prior to her position with HomeStreet, Ms. Cochener was a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP in Seattle, and worked as an associate at the Seattle offices of Heller Ehrman, LLP, Riddell Williams, P.S. and Perkins Coie, LLP.

“Donna is a seasoned executive with a wide range of experiences in public company practices and securities and corporate law. She has served as both internal and external counsel at companies, spanning the spectrum from banking to biotechnology. We are very excited to have Donna join our leadership team,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin.

“I’m pleased to join Neoleukin at this exciting time in the company’s development,” said Ms. Cochener. “I am particularly drawn to the mission of bringing new therapies to patients with life-threatening diseases.”

Ms. Cochener received a J.D. and an LL.M. in International Comparative Law from Duke University School of Law, and a B.S. degree in Journalism from Northwestern University.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic properties and potential of the company’s de novo protein design technology, the results of the clinical trial for NL-201, and planned clinical and development activities and timelines. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s cash forecasts, the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory submissions, designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of announcements and updates relating to the company’s clinical trials and related data market conditions and further impacts of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin’s business and its financial results are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

