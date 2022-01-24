Netsmart Showcases Interoperability Innovations Driving Care Transitions During HIMSS22

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HIMS22–Netsmart, an award-winning healthcare solutions and software provider utilizing a platform approach to integrate the entire operations of post-acute and human services providers, will participate in the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition (HIMSS22) showcasing industry-leading use cases highlighting the value of connectivity and integration across the entire healthcare ecosystem.

“As the largest provider of technology solutions for behavioral health and post-acute providers, our strategy is to deliver innovative technology that digitizes the enterprise of our clients and connects them with the rest of healthcare,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “The annual HIMSS conference provides the opportunity for us to highlight the advancements in our interoperability, electronic health record, analytics, AI and population health solutions.”

HIMSS22 attendees can schedule time with Netsmart industry experts where they can discuss leveraging technology to digitize what traditionally have been disparate systems across their organization, resulting in streamlined workflows and processes creating a digitized and connected enterprise platform that enables whole-person care, advanced analytics and predictive modeling.

Netsmart has been a key advocate to enable exchange between health data sharing networks nationwide. As a founding member of the Carequality interoperability framework and developer of the CareConnect™ integration solution providing one point of access to connect with the larger ecosystem, Netsmart continues to pave the way for interoperability success. The increase of providers and organizations utilizing the Netsmart network will enable more than 2 billion secure health data exchanges in 2022, bringing vital data and insights to caregivers when they need it most, at the point of care.

The HIMSS Interoperability Showcase uses real-life scenarios of health IT systems sharing and using data in real-time to demonstrate how providers and organizations can improve care delivery and outcomes. Visitors who attend the showcase can see Netsmart participating in two use cases that follow an individual’s journey across multiple settings and providers, demonstrating patient transitions of care, referrals, secure messaging and interoperability.

Netsmart will demonstrate how to coordinate care with other health IT vendors and healthcare providers at the Multimodality Care Transition Optimization, exemplifying an elderly patient’s complex recovery from COVID-19 with underlying health conditions as the patient transitions from the hospital to a skilled nursing facility, utilizing cutting edge technology of closed-loop referrals. The Chronic Diabetic Care Management showcase highlights safely coordinating the care of a handicapped patient from the emergency department into a home care setting accounting for the individual’s immobility and isolation due to COVID-19, ultimately engaging a proactive care team for informed healthcare decision making. The Interoperability Showcase is located in the Orange County Convention Center Hall E – Booth 8240 and tours will run during the following hours:

Tuesday, March 15, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, March 16, 9:30 am – 6:00 pm

Thursday, March 17, 9:30 am – 4:00 pm

Visit the Interoperability Showcase at #HIMSS22 in Orlando, March 14-18, to experience firsthand how Netsmart is using technology to advance organizations’ care delivery.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

Contacts

Netsmart Media Contact:



Vince Koehler



[email protected]

913.272.2235