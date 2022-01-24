NextGen Healthcare Announces HIMSS 2022 Participation with Focus on Better Healthcare Outcomes for All

Company to Demonstrate First 2015 Cures Update Certified EHR and Market-Leading Interoperability Solutions

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NXGN #NextGenHealthcare—NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of cloud-based, ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today begins its participation in the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Global Health Conference and Exhibition (HIMSS22), a showcase in Orlando, Fla., taking place through March 18. “Fireside chats” featuring clients and subject matter experts, product demonstrations, impact stories, and interactive engagement with booth visitors will highlight NextGen Healthcare’s presence. Over the four-day industry event, NextGen Healthcare will showcase focus areas around four strategic pillars: Interoperability, Insight, Impact and Integration.

In its Booth #2101, NextGen Healthcare will demonstrate NextGen® Enterprise EHR, which has achieved the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures Update Certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). NextGen Enterprise is the first EHR solution in the industry to receive this certification. In addition, NextGen Healthcare will demonstrate its popular interoperability solutions, including Mirth® Connect, which optimizes interoperability capabilities with harmonious integration and advanced administration tools backed by 24/7 support.

“NextGen Healthcare looks forward to sharing with other healthcare leaders and providers at HIMSS22 how our integrated solutions provide critical insights, seamless interoperability and deliver true impact in the form of better healthcare outcomes for all,” said NextGen Healthcare President and CEO David Sides.

Visitors to NextGen Healthcare’s Booth #2101 on the showroom floor will learn more about:

Frictionless experiences/journeys to address physician burnout, staff shortages and patients’ demand for simplicity

More mobility: Providers can deliver services anywhere to anyone through NextGen® Mobile and Remote Patient Monitoring.

Convenient access across channels, including NextGen™ Virtual Visits, which have enabled 2.5 million visits since the beginning of the pandemic.

Seamless physician and patient experiences through NextGen® Patient Experience Platform

Interoperability with Purpose

Industry-leading interoperability with NextGen Enterprise

Human networks (patient and physician registries)

Data orchestration capabilities to link disparate data ecosystems

Insight at the point of service

Integrated whole person health

Comprehensive medical, behavioral and dental offerings

Tools to promote Health Equity

Focused solutions and support for independent practitioners

Sustainable payment and delivery model innovation

Market leading Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Practice Management (PM) to play in hybrid payments world

Targeted services for providers transitioning to value-based care

To illustrate some of these themes, NextGen Healthcare will host 30-minute “fireside chats” in its booth theatre, featuring key representatives from organizations including Saga Healthcare, Hi-Bridge Health Information Exchange, Delaware Valley Community Health, Daymark Recovery Services and USMD. These clients will share how they have implemented NextGen Healthcare’s solutions such as Population Health, NextGen Mobile, Health Data Hub and Mirth Connect to improve efficiency, streamline workflows and enhance interoperability in their practices for better financial and clinical outcomes.

Further, NextGen Healthcare will present demonstrations at 15 past the hour every hour at the widely popular HIMSS Interoperability Showcase on:

Multimodality Care Transition Optimization : How NextGen Enterprise can support “closed-loop referrals” exchanged with providers on disparate EHRs. This demonstration will include NextGen Enterprise EHR and NextGen Direct Messaging.

: How NextGen Enterprise can support “closed-loop referrals” exchanged with providers on disparate EHRs. This demonstration will include NextGen Enterprise EHR and NextGen Direct Messaging. Pandemic Response & Vaccine Coordination: Data exchange for public health using NextGen Enterprise EHR.

