NOW Insurance Wins Celent Model Insurer for Customer Experience Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NOW Insurance has been recognized by Celent as a winner of a Model Insurer award for Customer Experience Transformation. Celent is a global research and advisory firm for the financial services industry.

Celent’s annual Model Insurer Awards recognize the best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in insurance. Nominations are submitted by insurance carriers and undergo a rigorous evaluation process by Celent analysts. Celent judges submissions on three core criteria: demonstrable business benefits of live initiatives; the degree of innovation relative to the industry; and the technology or implementation excellence.

According to Juan Mazzini, Senior Analyst at Celent: “The Model Insurer Awards recognize how insurers are using technology to change the face of insurance. These insurance carriers should serve as an inspiration to others looking for strong examples of best practice implementation that will have a truly meaningful impact on business results and the industry overall. The entry from NOW Insurance clearly demonstrated this.”

“It’s an honor to win an award this prestigious after just two years in business and a testament to the work we’ve put into building an industry-leading customer experience.” said Phil Cabaud, CEO of NOW Insurance. “We are very proud of our 82 NPS score and look forward to serving more individuals and organizations as our product offerings continue to grow.”

About NOW Insurance

NOW Insurance, a data-driven, AI-powered insurtech, is designed to disrupt a centuries-old business model to deliver a range of customizable, affordable and flexible coverage options that meet the needs and requirements of the modern business and professional. By leveraging advanced, next generation technologies such as predictive analytics and machine learning, NOW Insurance has transformed previously intricate and complex insurance processes into seamless, frictionless customer experiences. Located in San Francisco and Houston, NOW Insurance was founded in 2019 by industry veteran Philip Cabaud to provide best-in-class service for professionals and businesses in ways they have yet to experience with traditional, legacy insurers. For more information, please visit www.nowinsurance.com.

Contacts

Eileen Sullivan



[email protected]