o9 Solutions Ranks No. 67 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it ranked No. 67 on Inc. Magazine’s third-annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list. The list ranks fast-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, representing a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest region’s economy.

o9’s President and Chief Operating Officer Igor Rikalo credits the remarkable revenue growth of 168% between 2018 and 2020 to o9’s commitment to delivering very significant customer value through technology that transforms the way companies plan and make decisions. The o9 Digital Brain platform is an AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making, that brings more transparency and agility to the business, resulting in better decisions across organizational silos, increased productivity, and less impact on the Earth’s resources.

“o9 was born out of the vision to create the most value-generating enterprise software platform by bringing together the world’s best technology, planning expertise, and industry know-how,” Rikalo said. “From 2018 to 2020, we quadrupled the size of the o9 team globally, which has helped us scale as we continue on our growth path. We are extremely proud of our position in Inc. Magazine’s Southwest Region list of fastest-growing private companies.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 141 private companies had an average growth rate of 154% percent. In 2020 alone, they added 10,563 jobs and nearly $10.9 billion to the Southwest region’s economy. Overall, companies based in Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, had the highest growth rate.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest starting March 15, 2022.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

