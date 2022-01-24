Oktacom Inc. Is Granted the 214 International Telecommunication License

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 17, 2022) – Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) (“Upco” or the “Company”) announces that Oktacom Inc. – a telecommunications company and subsidiary of UPCO – has been granted the 214 International Telecommunication License regulated in the United States of America.

This license, from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), represents a substantial opportunity for Oktacom and its shareholders. It allows the company to provide telecommunication services between the US and other countries and fosters growth by allowing it to provide services directly rather than through third party providers. More specifically, it enables Oktacom as follows:

To become a facilities-based international common carrier subject to 47 CFR §§ 63.21, 63.22. To become a resale-based international common carries subject to 47 CFR §§ 63.21, 63.23. To assign or transfer control of international Section 214 authority in accordance with 47 CFR §§ 63.24. To exceed the foreign benchmarks applicable to common carrier radio licensees under 47 U.S.C. § 310.

This framework ensures that the U.S. market is protected against potential anti-competitive behavior by a carrier with market power in a foreign country. It also allows private line, switched long distance, prepaid services and calling card services.

In other developments, and consistent with its marketing and business strategy, Oktacom’s management is entering into a second phase of expansion with a new target identified in the Balkans, which offers aligned services: voice business, telecommunications carriers and traffic termination. In coming weeks, Oktacom will send a letter of intent to make an official offer to acquire this company.

Successful closure of this deal will provide the group with a strong presence in this region, which will expand reach and bolster its revenue stream. Oktacom Inc. is also studying the market to offer Fiber Optik, Mobile Virtual Network Operator and Internet of Things services.

About Oktacom Inc

Oktacom Inc. is a telecommunications company that offers effective, high-quality communications with competitive prices in niche markets globally. The company was founded in 2014 by a team of experienced telecom and finance specialists.

It operates in the wholesale business in different countries and is powered by Upco International, a publicly traded company that believes the future lies in technology development.

About Upco International

UPCO International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce.

UPCO is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. UPCO has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp, and with the pending addition of the Upco e-Wallet.

Andrea Pagani

[email protected]

+39 334 661 8604

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117002