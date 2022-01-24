OmniLife Named a Finalist for the 2022 Innovation Challenge in Kidney Disease by Lyfebulb and CVS Kidney Care®

LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#omnilife–OmniLife, a health technology integrated communication, workflow, and care coordination platform focused on transplant hospitals, group practices, and ACOs (e.g., KCCs), has been recognized as a finalist for the 2022 Innovation Challenge: Accelerating Innovations in Kidney Disease to Improve Health Equity and Outcomes by the teams at Lyfebulb and CVS Kidney Care®, a CVS Health® (NYSE:CVS) company.

OmniLife is one of 11 companies that will present their concept to improve kidney health to a panel of esteemed judges on May 19, 2022, for a chance to be awarded $25,000 to further their work.

“We are honored to be selected for this prestigious program,” commented OmniLife CEO and Founder Dalton Shaull. “Our passion for improving patient care in the transplant ecosystem is born from personal experience, and we are committed to making the process simpler and more efficient for all stakeholders involved.”

OmniLife has been leading efforts to improve end-to-end communication, decision making, and secure information exchange between all stakeholders in the greater transplant and allotransplant ecosystem. OmniLife is currently participating in a clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project which includes notable centers such as UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Loma Linda University Transplant Institute, and Stanford Health Care Transplant Program.

The finalists, co-selected by the Lyfebulb and CVS Kidney Care teams, brought forward an array of strategic, creative, and scalable concepts to make kidney care more understandable, accessible, and equitable. The potential impact on patients and their care partners as well as the feasibility and sustainability of innovations in the market were considerations in the selection of the finalists.

“Treatment options for those with advanced stages of chronic kidney disease haven’t changed in decades and the ideas brought forward as a result of this challenge are energizing,” said Jesse Roach, MD, Senior Medical Director, Health Equity at CVS Kidney Care. “We applaud the finalists for their efforts to combat kidney disease, and we look forward to partnering with the winner to improve kidney health for everyone.”

To learn more about OmniLife, visit GetOmniLife.com, and to learn more about the Lyfebulb-CVS Kidney Care Innovation Challenge, visit Lyfebulb.com

About OmniLife:

OmniLife is a certified Benefit Corporation focused on maximizing the gift of life for purposes of transplantation and research. OmniLife is the only end-to-end communication and clinical workflow software platform that is built specifically to create a more connected and collaborative allotransplant ecosystem.

For more information on OmniLife’s organ intake management and patient referral management solutions, visit their website at www.getomnilife.com or schedule a product demo with one of their communication experts here: https://meetings.hubspot.com/albert-martinez1/omnilife-calendar

About CVS Kidney Care

CVS Kidney Care is reimagining the future of kidney health – because patients deserve care that helps them live on their own terms. Our unmatched patient insights, grounded in CVS Health’s connectivity, link data, and clinical knowledge create a personalized approach that breaks down barriers to care, including systemic barriers that have led to disparities in kidney health. Our end-to-end approach is flexible and customizable to help support a truly patient-centered experience. No matter where people are in their kidney health journey, we help them connect to an integrated network of options that make care easier to understand, more accessible, and suited to their needs.

We are changing kidney disease as we know it because the more than 37 million Americans living with chronic kidney disease deserve more than 20th century solutions. Learn more at www.cvskidneycare.com.

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is an innovation accelerator that bridges the gap between patient communities and the healthcare industry by working directly with patients and care partners to generate insights and build new solutions to reduce the burden of living with chronic disease. Lyfebulb operates across 12 disease states and counting. For more information, see Lyfebulb.com, TransplantLyfe.com, IBDLyfe.com, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Karin Hehenberger LinkedIn.

